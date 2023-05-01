NEBRASKA DECA INTERNATIONAL AWARD WINNERS NAMED

News Release

May 1, 2023

275 Nebraska students, advisors, and guests recently attended the 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL. Nebraska DECA High School members participated in leadership academies April 22-25 in 59 competitive events. More than 22,000 DECA members from 50 states, as well as U.S. territories and international chapters, attended the conference. This marked the largest ICDC to date.

Students attended leadership academies with industry leaders, elected an executive student officer team, competed, and attended exclusive events at Disney and Universal Studios. The International Career Development Conference is the culmination of students’ hard work over the academic year and an opportunity to showcase the skills and knowledge gained in the classroom.

Nebraska 1st place Winners:

Ben Jackson and Allison Kilzer from Millard South High School: First Place in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Nebraska Top 10 Winner:

Jacob Hyder, Millard North High School: Top ten in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research

Nebraska Event Finalists:

Cali Jenkins and Alexius Sipp, Millard South High School: Finalist in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Katelyn Shimic, Gering High School: Finalist in Project Management Sales Project

Akhil Bettadapura, Millard North High School: Top Roleplay and Exam in Accounting Applications

Nebraska National Scholarship Recipients

Charlotte Murphy, Westside High School: Bob Foehlinger Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Ella Daily, Millard South High School: Marriott Foundation Travel Scholarship

Nebraska Chapter Recognitions

Papillion LaVista South: recognized as the largest chapter in Nebraska

Bellevue West: recognized as the largest membership percentage increase in Nebraska

Thrive Level Campaign Winners

Burke High School Community Service Promotional

Central High School Community Service Promotional

Gering High School Community Service Promotional

Hastings Senior High School Community Service Promotional

Kearney High School Community Service Promotional

Lincoln East High School Community Service Promotional

Lincoln Southeast High School Community Service Promotional

Millard North High School Community Service Promotional

Millard South High School Community Service Promotional

Millard West High School Community Service Promotional

Papillion LaVista South High School Community Service Promotional

Membership Campaign Winners

Bellevue West High School

Papillion LaVista South

Nebraska DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges across the globe. DECA prepares the next generation to be academically prepared, community oriented, professional responsible, and experienced leaders. Nebraska DECA is supported through the Nebraska Center for Student Leadership and Expanded Learning at the Nebraska Department of Education.

https://www.nedeca.org