BootUp PD Selects Savita Raj as New Chief Executive Officer
New leadership sets the course to continue pursuit of excellence and equity as BootUp hires a new Chief Executive OfficerPARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After an intensive nationwide search, the BootUp Professional Development (BootUp) Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the selection of Savita Raj as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Savita will take the helm of the organization beginning May 1, 2023.
Savita Raj previously served as the Chief Program Officer for Girl Scouts of the USA and as the Executive Director for the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering. An engineer by training, Savita has worked with nonprofits that support youth empowerment and engagement in STEM for almost 20 years.
Savita is excited to advance BootUp’s mission of empowering elementary school teachers and students through computer science and creating equitable computer science programs in underrepresented and underserved communities.
We are grateful to our staff, board, and partners who played a crucial part in our decision-making, and to the entire BootUp community for your encouragement and continued support through our search process.
We are especially grateful to Lien Diaz, Vice Chair of the BootUp Board of Directors, who served as interim Executive Director during this leadership transition.
The Board of Directors is deeply committed to working with Savita to ensure her successful and visionary leadership as BootUp enters its next chapter. On behalf of the entire BootUp team, we are grateful for your past, present, and future continued support.
This search was conducted by Paul Towne at Cooper Coleman LLC. Cooper Coleman is a full-service recruiting and consulting firm partnering exclusively with nonprofit organizations, social enterprises, foundations, and research and academic institutions to drive meaningful growth. Learn more about Cooper Coleman at www.coopercoleman.com/
About BootUp Professional Development
We prepare and empower teachers and implement elementary coding and computer science programs nationwide in order to reach ALL students, creating equitable access to 21st-century skills.
BootUp PD is a national nonprofit specializing in district-wide elementary computer science initiatives focusing on creativity and problem-solving. Since 2015, BootUp has worked with more than 700 elementary schools in twenty-one states, impacting over 260,000 students. BootUp prepares teachers to facilitate open-ended coding projects that are project-based and personally meaningful. Students are empowered with creative and interactive curricula that allow them to explore their personal interests through coding with design, music, animation, games, or stories.
BootUp believes in creating a world where true and measurable equity is paramount. We strive to empower those who can most positively, and brilliantly, affect change for centuries to come – our historically underserved and underrepresented students.
Kambria Harris
BootUp PD
+1 2522897459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube