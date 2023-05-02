Deepak Singh, GM ATDC, wins CX Leadership Award at the 10th World CX Summit

Awarded Image CX Award for Leadership Deepak Singh GM ATDC with Trescon Global Director

Deepak Singh GM ATDC selected among the top 100 CX leaders in India at the 10th World CX Summit

In today's competitive marketplace, CX has become a critical tool for success, and ATDC's investment in this area has positioned it for long-term success.” — Deepak Singh GM ATDC

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 27th April 2023, Deepak Singh, the General Manager of Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC), won the CX Leadership Award and gets in top 100 CX leaders of India, at the 10th CX Summit held at Westin Hotel, Gurugram, Haryana, India. The CX Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the area of customer experience (CX).

Deepak Singh's leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping the future of ATDC. His emphasis on CX has helped ATDC to prioritize customer needs and deliver personalized experiences to its clients. In today's highly competitive marketplace, CX has become a critical tool for customer acquisition and retention. Deepak Singh understands the importance of CX and has implemented strategies to improve the customer journey at ATDC. Mr. Singh had previously been awarded the "Times Education Icon" during the Year 2019-20 for creativity and branding for education.

CX is becoming a critical tool for customer acquisition in businesses. Today's consumers have high expectations when it comes to the online experience. They want a seamless, personalized experience that meets their unique needs and preferences. ATDC has recognized the importance of CX and has made significant developments in this area. The organization has implemented several initiatives to improve the customer experience, including:

Personalization: ATDC has implemented personalized experiences for its clients. It has created customer profiles that capture client preferences. This allows ATDC to tailor its offerings to meet each customer's unique needs.

Multichannel Experience: ATDC has implemented a multichannel experience for its customers. It has a strong online presence and has invested in Website, MIS & Online Programmes. This allows customers to shop online seamlessly.

Customer Feedback: ATDC has implemented a robust feedback mechanism to capture customer feedback using AI enabled chatbots. This feedback is used to improve the customer experience and make necessary changes to ATDC's course offerings.

Deepak Singh's CX leadership has been instrumental in shaping the future of ATDC. His focus on CX has helped ATDC to become a customer-centric organization. ATDC's commitment to CX has helped it to improve customer satisfaction, increase customer loyalty, and drive revenue growth. In today's competitive marketplace, CX has become a critical tool for success, and ATDC's investment in this area has positioned it for long-term success.

The Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC) is a pioneering organization in the apparel sector. Its commitment to creating a skilled workforce and bridging the skill gap has made it a leading organization in the sector. Deepak Singh's CX leadership has been instrumental in shaping the future of ATDC. His focus on CX has helped ATDC to become a customer-centric organization and improve the customer journey. Moving forward, CX will continue to be a critical tool for customer acquisition, and ATDC's investment in this area has positioned it for long-term success.

The Apparel Training & Design Centre (ATDC) is a pioneering organization established in 1991 by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. ATDC is a premier institute for imparting technical education and training in the apparel sector. It has an extensive network of over 200 ATDC vocational training centers spread across the country. The organization offers a wide range of courses in various fields, including design, pattern making, sewing, merchandising, and management.

ATDC's vision is to create a skilled workforce in the apparel sector and contribute to the growth of the Indian textile and garment industry. The organization aims to bridge the skill gap in the sector and provide employment opportunities to youth and women in particular. It has collaborations with several industry partners and has been recognized for its efforts in training and capacity building. The organisation is offering Diploma and Degree Programmes and is committed to fulfill the needs of Apparel Industry in India.