CANADA, May 1 - The Atlantic Physician Registry launched today, May 1, in the four Atlantic provinces.

Physicians licensed in any of the four provinces can opt in to the registry and practise in another Atlantic province.

A full news release from the Council of Atlantic Premiers is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-

NOTE: The name of the registry was updated May 1, 2023.