Province supports sustainable, accessible taxi services

CANADA, May 1 - The Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program Maintenance Rebate provides funding to companies to support the maintenance of their wheelchair-accessible vehicle fleet.

The 2022-23 grant program supports all 51 companies that applied, representing nearly 400 vehicles. Grants are awarded based on maintenance work already completed and wheelchair-accessible vehicle fleet size. All eligible amounts that were requested were awarded.

Abbotsford Taxi Ltd. – $38,293.26

AC Taxi – $45,177.52

Alberni District United Cabs Association – $4,481.68

Aldergrove-Langley Taxi Ltd. – $9,517.56

Alouette Transit Systems Ltd. – $14,020.29

Bel-Air Taxi (1982) Ltd. – $58,857.37

Black Top Cabs – $181,425.23

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. – $63,401.86

Bonny’s Taxi – $133,515.47

Central Valley Taxi Ltd. – $22,281.81

Cheam Taxi Ltd. – $33,725.76

Checkmate Cabs – $9,697.54

Chilliwack Taxi Ltd. – $62,767.91

Comox Taxi – $9,647.47

Coquitlam Taxi (1977) Ltd. – $58,633.65

Delta Sunshine Taxi (1972) Ltd. – $95,446.41

Duncan Taxi Ltd. – $2,787.26

ESQ Taxi – $7,215.67

Garden City Cabs of Richmond Ltd. – $15,440.71

Golden Cabs BC Ltd. – $9,959.17

Guildford Cabs (1993) Ltd. – $77,872.35

Irish Creek Management (1988) Ltd. – $12,191.81

Kami Cabs – $20,869.10

Kelowna Cabs (1981) Ltd. – $70,339.51

Kimber Cabs Ltd. – $87,675.07

Maclure Cabs (1984) Ltd. – $77,388.38

Meadow Ridge Taxi Ltd. – $10,790.18

Mission Taxi (1980) Ltd. – $11,791.96

Newton Whalley Hi Way Taxi Ltd. – $103,673.70

North Shore Taxi – $86,289.77

Oceanside Taxi Ltd. – $1,932.73

Penticton Eco Taxi Ltd. – $18,702.52

Penticton Klassic Kabs – $5,850.32

Penticton Yellow Taxi Ltd. – $5,731.76

Port Coquitlam Taxi Ltd. – $19,499.28

Prince George Taxi Ltd. – $20,804.94

Richmond Cabs – $88,475.33

Royal City Taxi Ltd. – $69,439.38

Sidney Taxi Ltd. – $16,073.63

Skeena Taxi – $13,813.96

Surdell Kennedy Taxi Ltd. – $118,117.93

Swiftsure Taxi Co Ltd. DBA Yellow Cab Nanaimo – $6,960.45

Syd's Taxi (1984) Ltd. – $15,595.29

This Rides 4 U Wheelchair Services – $7,528.03

Vancouver Taxi Ltd. – $178,523.87

Vernon Taxi Inc. – $7,043.28

Victoria Taxi Transportation Ltd. – $6,189.89

West Kelowna Taxi Services Ltd. – $34,096.42

White Rock South Surrey Taxi Ltd. – $87,967.72

Yellow Cab Ltd. – $396,936.91

Yellow Cab Victoria – $27,897.71