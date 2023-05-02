Sparkling Hill Resort Dazzles Guests Via Maestro PMS and PurpleCloud Technologies Integration
Joint solution brings transparency and better communication to housekeeping processes
Maestro’s integration to PurpleCloud Technologies showcases our dedication to helping hotels deliver frictionless staff and guest experiences.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s difficult to imagine that anything could be more amazing than 3.5 million Swarovski crystals adorning the walls, ceilings, fireplaces and light fixtures at Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa in Vernon, British Columbia. Yet, communication between guests and staff at the European-style wellness retreat is shining even brighter, thanks to a recent integration partnership between Maestro PMS and PurpleCloud Technologies.
— Warren Dehan
When the privately-owned resort opened its doors in 2010, Maestro PMS was there to power the property’s front-desk, spa, and sales-and-catering operations and provide modules to manage analytics, club & spa, digital registration card, express check-out, gift card, Maestro OBE, SMS messaging, workorders, WebPro and yield management. Then, the resort deployed the PurpleCloud Service Optimization Platform to increase productivity and decrease labor costs, especially in the housekeeping department. Soon Maestro PMS and PurpleCloud teamed up to connect the two solutions with the goal of easing communication between the front desk and housekeeping to boost guest satisfaction and add more transparency to the room-turn process.
“We knew from the onset that Maestro was the preferred choice for property-management technology,” said Glorija Toplak, Sparkling Hill Resort Assistant General Manager. “Their PMS is built specifically to manage the needs of independent hotels and luxury resorts, and the company has a beyond-stellar reputation for customer service. We began searching for a way to boost productivity among our housekeepers and maintenance staff and make tasks more enjoyable for everyone involved. We compared many service-optimization solutions in the market and found PurpleCloud to be the most user friendly and efficient. It provides quick visibility into employee productivity, insight into trends, and the missing transparency we were looking for in housekeeping.
“Because Maestro PMS has an open API, we knew it would be easy for them to integrate with PurpleCloud,” she said. “The joint solution lets the front desk know the status of each room in the make-ready and inspection process and how long it will be before the room is ready for guests. Being able to share that information with people who have checked in and are waiting to get into their rooms is critical to their loyalty and satisfaction. The integration also provides transparency into the workorder process and whether or not tasks have been completed or are still pending. The result is a more fulfilling workday for staff and a better overall experience for guests.”
Soon, Sparkling Hill Resort will add the “gamification” feature of PurpleCloud. Gamification is a strategic approach to improving a business’ operations, efficiency, and worker satisfaction by drawing on natural inclination to complete tasks that can be tracked and subsequently rewarded. For example, when rooms are cleaned and ready by a set time, associate room inspection scores improve. As work orders are completed and reported in real time, employees are audibly notified via their mobile device and reward points are calculated and assigned. Managers can leverage the PurpleCloud point system to keep track of employee productivity and convert points to prizes.
“The Housekeeping Module inside PurpleCloud tracks real-time check-ins and check-outs to create an efficient schedule based on true clean times and shares that information with Maestro PMS,” said Adria Levtchenko, PurpleCloud Co-Founder and CEO. “Together with Maestro, we are eliminating inefficiencies in housekeeping and improving communications across the board. Today Sparking Hill is detecting and managing early arrivals, late checkouts and stay-over services better through the joint platform. Once the property goes live with gamification, it will keep their team members more engaged, working efficiently and feeling recognized. Over time this increases job satisfaction and reduces turnover.”
Warren Dehan, president of Maestro PMS, had this to say: “Maestro’s integration to PurpleCloud Technologies showcases our dedication to helping hotels deliver frictionless staff and guest experiences. Back-of-house employees need the right tools to do their jobs effectively and stay motivated, helping to boost morale and make their jobs more fulfilling. Our industry cannot afford to ignore the critical role these tools play in employee satisfaction. By connecting Maestro PMS and PurpleCloud, we are bringing hotels into the digital age where communication easily flows two ways. Employees are much happier, and in turn, guests are too.”
Decadent Opulence
Sparkling Hill Resort sits atop a secluded viewpoint between Lake Country and Vernon in the Okanagan. The heart of the resort is the 40,000-square-foot European-inspired KurSpa, which offers more than 100 treatments and therapies, including North America’s first Cryo Cold Sauna (–110°C). The resort features 149 guest rooms, a fitness center, movement studio, serenity rooms, tearoom, uniquely themed steams and saunas area and the infinity pool with its beautiful sweeping views of Okanagan Lake.
The resort also offers gourmet dining in the PeakFine Restaurant, casual snacks in the coffee and wine bar lounge, Barrique & Java, and traditional Austrian fare in the newest addition to the property, the 435-year old Gerni’s Farmhouse, which was brought over from Austria. There are plenty of things to do around Sparkling Hill, including 25km of hiking trails to explore, wine, spirit and brewery tours, golfing, cycling, skiing, helicopter touring, water activities and much more.
# # #
About Purple Cloud Technologies
Headquartered in Atlanta, PurpleCloud Technologies is a privately held technology company that builds innovative software solutions and data analytics for the operations and management of lodging entities, including hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals. The company’s PurpleCloud Service Optimization Platform can help hotel and resort operators achieve increased productivity and decreased labor costs especially in housekeeping staffing, one of the largest cost centers in most hotel operations. PurpleCloud also provides an enhanced customer experience; engaged and empowered employees; and next-generation analysis of operations data for internal strategy development. The technology is also applicable for casinos and cruise lines.
About Maestro PMS
Maestro is the preferred cloud hosted or on-premises All-In-One Web PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including touchless and mobile apps to increase engagement, drive direct bookings, centralize operations; all while enabling a unified & seamless guest journey from booking to checkout and everything in between. For over 45 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 support and education services to keep hospitality groups thriving and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
Warren Dehan
Maestro PMS
+1 905-940-1923
email us here