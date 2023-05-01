InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for Big-Game Fishing Rods (OCM-1562)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be a new fishing rod to make bringing in large and heavy fish much easier," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the LANGLEY FISHING ROD. My design would avoid unwanted fatigue and stress on the body and it would prevent the far end of the rod from bending and breaking."

The invention provides a new fishing rod design for anglers. In doing so, it offers an easier way to reel in big-game fish. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain when reeling in a marlin, sailfish, or tuna and it increases leverage, control and comfort. The invention features a durable, lightweight and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

