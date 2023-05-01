Inspired Flight and Phase One Strengthen Partnership

COPENHAGEN, DK/SAN LUIS OBISPO, USA. May 1st, 2023 – Inspired Flight Technologies, a leading manufacturer of commercial sUAS (small Uncrewed Aerial Systems) and Phase One, a world-leading developer and manufacturer of medium and large format aerial photography systems, are pleased to announce the launch of a new plug and play solution with the Inspired Flight IF1200A and the Phase One P3 camera. This solution combines exceptional aerial imaging and flexible operations that can meet diverse surveying and inspection needs.

Product Manager and Co-Founder Marc Stollmeyer expressed his excitement about the first true Mavlink-based P3 integration on the IF1200A. “Our customer base in both the mapping and inspection markets made it clear to us that integrating tightly with Phase One is critical to their business goals and future growth. The Phase One team was great to work with during the integration effort, and we can't wait to bring this new capability to the market on an industry-leading NDAA-compliant UAS."

Michael Messerschmidt, Unmanned Portfolio Director at Phase One, added: “We’re looking forward to deepening this partnership and continuing to make Inspired Flight and Phase One one of the go-to UAV solutions for inspections. With this plug and play solution, customers have an exceptional opportunity to increase their data quality, end-to-end productivity, and operational safety using a proven UAV platform. We are confident that our joint solution will empower customers to conduct more efficient missions with unrivaled performance.”

The Inspired Flight and Phase One P3 integration solution offers many benefits, including:

Combining two market-leading products - the IF1200A and Phase One’s P3 100MP imaging payload- to provide highly proven efficiency.

Complete camera control and the ability to write GNSS data directly on the image for photogrammetry and inspection applications.

The Phase One P3 Payload, well known for its unsurpassed image quality in high-precision and time-critical inspections, consists of a high-resolution 100MP iXM camera uniquely designed for UAVs. The payload includes a BSI sensor with the highest dynamic range of 83dB, a rangefinder with Smart Focus, and a broad array of lenses including 35 mm, 80 mm and 150 mm.

Inspired Flight

Founded in San Luis Obispo, California in 2016, the U.S. based team manufactures and supports highly capable and agile UAS platforms for both commercial and government applications. Their thoughtful hardware design and willingness to work

with each customer to understand specific requirements and engineer a tailored solution, are some of the many reasons why agencies turn to Inspired Flight for their UAV programs. With a keen understanding of the challenges operators face, their vehicles are designed for repeatable and robust workflows, enabling users to complete objectives safely while vastly improving operational efficiency and bottom line. Inspired Flight's collection of UAS are ideal for the most demanding applications including aerial photogrammetry, surveying, thermal inspection, and more.

www.inspiredflight.com

Phase One

Phase One–a pioneer of digital imaging sensors and airborne systems for the Geo market and the largest provider of aerial cameras based on a long tradition for outstanding image quality and reliable sensors. Founded in 1993, Phase One is a pioneer of digital photography. Phase One has developed core imaging technologies and a range of digital cameras and imaging modules, providing the world’s highest image quality in terms of resolution, dynamic range, color fidelity and geometric accuracy. As such, Phase One has grown to become the leading provider of high-end imaging technology across many demanding business segments, such as aerial mapping, industrial inspection and heritage digitization, as well as serving the world’s most demanding photographers.

www.phaseone.com