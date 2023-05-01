Submit Release
Split Rock Beer Garden Grand Opening

Grand Opening on May 4th // Located in the heart of Cohasset, MA

Come check out the much-anticipated grand opening of Split Rock in the village of Cohasset, MA. Grab a drink and some oysters, enjoy the vibes, and celebrate the amazing South Shore community.”
— Erin Herman

COHASSET, MASSACHUSETS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Split Rock Beer Garden will be holding its grand opening May 4th- May 7th, 2023. Located in the heart of the village in Cohasset, MA, this South Shore gem will be serving over 12 specialty craft beers on tap along with wine, cider and hard seltzer. To pair with the beverage selection, Denarius Raw Bar will be offering a curated menu of some of the best seafood available- sourced both locally from over 40 regional oyster farms and globally from the far reaches of New Zealand and beyond. They will also be offering soft pretzels and dip.

The outdoor, seasonal beer garden is a laid-back scene with picnic tables, a stone fire pit, cornhole and a small stage for live music--- all flanked by greenery and under a canopy of bistro lights. All drinks and food are served out of a converted shipping container that has been redesigned and reimagined from top to bottom. The structure also contains 3 restrooms with plumbing… no porta potties in sight.

About Split Rock
Split Rock Beer Garden was founded by South Shore residents Ryan Hilton and Erin Herman in 2022 to serve as a family-friendly venue in the heart of Cohasset.

For more information please visit: https://www.splitrockcohasset.com

WHERE: 12 Parking Way, Cohasset MA 02025

WHEN: Grand opening weekend will be May 4th-May 7th with live music on Thursday and Sunday and additional highlights from the Denarius raw bar team.

Erin Herman
Split Rock
