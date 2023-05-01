INTOO Outplacement’s On-Demand Career Coaching Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®
Outplacement Provider’s Solution Offering Unlimited Hours of Coaching 7 Days a Week Recognized for Excellence in Online Training
When a person is undergoing outplacement, they go through hectic emotional and self-esteem issues - INTOO has taken serious consideration in their coaching model to assist people in this aspect.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Online Training category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.
— Judge
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. INTOO was nominated in the Achievement in Online Training category.
The on-demand coaching available through INTOO’s outplacement solutions is offered for an unlimited number of hours 7 days a week. With coaching minutes nearly doubling YoY for the period April-September, job seekers have experienced high satisfaction with the availability, flexibility and quality of INTOO’s services, as shown in a consistent 97% satisfaction rating.
As one judge commented, “The most attractive feature is having a coach available seven days a week. When a person is undergoing outplacement, they go through hectic emotional and self-esteem issues - INTOO has taken serious consideration in their coaching system and model to assist people in this aspect.”
“Our career coaches go above and beyond when working with job seekers to ensure they have the personalized assistance they need, when they need it,” said Christa Juenger, INTOO VP of Strategy & Coaching Services. “We’re proud of the recognition they have received for the invaluable help they offer every day.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and transition flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and outplacement solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results through unlimited hours of 1:1 coaching available 7 days a week. Contact us today for more information.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
