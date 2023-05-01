Manchin Announces $12.9 Million for Two West Virginia Head Start Programs

May 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,914,643 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Southwestern Community Action Council and the Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia Head Start programs. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $12.9 million to support the critical efforts of the Southwestern Community Action Council and Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below: