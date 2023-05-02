Introducing Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream: Empowering Women with Pain-Free Tattoo and Cosmetic Experiences

The Revolutionary Numbing Cream Launches today, May 1st, 2023, Transforming Tattoo Sessions and Cosmetic Procedures for Women Everywhere

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, the wait is over! Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream will be available on May 1st, 2023, empowering women during tattoo sessions and a variety of dermal procedures. This revolutionary product, designed with tattoo aficionados, women, tattoo artists, and cosmetic procedure clients in mind, promises a more pleasant and joyful experience for all.

Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream is a potent 4% Lidocaine solution that delivers effective, long-lasting numbing for up to two hours. Its applications include waxing, threading, and microneedling, in addition to tattooing. With its Vitamin E and anti-inflammatory characteristics, the cream also improves post-treatment care, enabling rapid healing and recovery.

"Our mission is to help women feel empowered and comfortable throughout their tattoo and cosmetic experiences," Steve Topper, CEO of Tattoo Girl, explained.

Tattoo Girl Premium Numbing Cream is cruelty-free and made in the United States with high-quality, all-natural ingredients. It is ideal for minor cuts, burns, inflammation, itch, and skin pain. Its simple squeeze tube form provides for on-the-go relief, making it an important addition to every woman's cosmetic toolkit.

To celebrate the launch, they’re offering a VIP discount or an Early Access Gift for those who join the waitlist now. To secure your spot, visit https://prodigymediausa.wixsite.com/vipgift/tattogirl-refertogetfree

About Tattoo Girl: is a tattoo and cosmetic industry innovator committed to creating high-quality, effective solutions that empower women on their personal and professional journeys. Tattoo Girl seeks to produce products that revolutionize the way women experience tattoo and cosmetic operations with a commitment to excellence and client happiness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Topper

info@tattoogirl.ink

https://prodigymediausa.wixsite.com/vipgift/tattogirl-refertogetfree