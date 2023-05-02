PitchRater Improves Sales Enablement Through Pitch Analytics
Close Deals Faster With Pitches That You Know Will Connect
PitchRater is a moment-by-moment, personal focus group for evaluating high-stakes presentations and sales pitches.”MARION, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chief Revenue Officers and Sales Executives often talk about the feeling of flying blind while their teams prepare for a pitch, only to find out after the fact whether their teams have hit or missed the mark. Dan Cooney, founder of The Cooney Company, wants to take that guesswork out of pitches with the official launch of PitchRater.
The Confidence of Knowing You Will Connect
Cooney described PitchRater, saying: “When you pitch something, every move, word, and gesture is being scored and calculated instantly and intuitively by your audience. If you have a high-stakes sales presentation to make, you’ll either connect with your audience or you won’t. Their intuitive emotional response will boil down to ‘yes, I feel connected and engaged...or no, I’m not convinced.’ Salespeople usually won’t find out whether they’ve gotten a yes or a no until after the presentation has wrapped up. And by then, it may be too late.”
PitchRater is a moment-by-moment, personal focus group for evaluating high-stakes presentations and sales pitches. Account Executives upload a video of the pitch they want to be evaluated. A panel of experts will view and rate the pitch with the same technology lawyers use to predict how juries will respond to certain arguments during mock trials. It’s the same technology politicians use to see what lines in a stump speech will work with voters and which ones are apt to fall flat. It’s the same technology national news networks use for focus groups during presidential debates.
Account executives receive actionable, real-time data, including a numerical “Connection Score” for every second of their sales pitch. Clients can clearly identify “yes” moments where their messages connect and “no” moments where there’s an opportunity to improve.
Additional benefits for CROs and Sales Teams include:
Continuous Learning and Improvement
Real-time pitch analytics reinforce a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the sales team. By analyzing the performance of various pitches, teams can identify best practices, share knowledge among team members, and ultimately foster a more cohesive and effective sales force. PitchRater serves as a valuable sales enablement tool for ongoing professional development and growth.
Streamlined Sales Process
Real-time pitch analytics allows for faster and more efficient sales cycles by providing insights into audience preferences and potential objections. This capability enables sales teams to proactively address concerns, resulting in shorter sales cycles and faster deal closure.
Competitive Advantage
By leveraging pitch analytics to better anticipate customer needs, sales teams can stay one step ahead of their competition. This technology provides a unique advantage in the market, allowing teams to differentiate their offerings and outperform competitors by truly understanding and addressing the needs of their target audience.
Cooney underscored the value of PitchRater further: “There used to be that old joke where the client would say, ‘half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don't know which half.’ For too long, sales leaders had to accept that same ambiguity for pitches too, but no longer.”
With PitchRater, a little more time spent on the front end will pay dividends and improve the odds of getting the outcome you want.” Companies interested in having a high-stakes pitch or presentation evaluated can learn more at https://www.thecooneycompany.com/what-is-pitchrater.
About Dan Cooney and The Cooney Company
Prior to founding The Cooney Company, Dan was Chief Marketing Officer of US Sailing, the National Governing Body of the Sport in the United States. He has 30 years of sales, marketing, sponsorship, and fundraising experience and has coached over 2,000 executives on presentation skills. He is a graduate of Bowdoin College and UNC’s Kenan Flagler School of Business.
