Sabika Jewelry Announces Launch of Summer 2023 Collection
Vibrant pops of color, organic tones, and natural elements mix for newest season’s line.
The world needs color right now. We need joy. We need fun.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabika Jewelry (Sabika), a company by women for everyone headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is pleased to announce the launch of its Summer 2023 Collection. The new handcrafted collection incorporates summer trends and unexpected color combinations to create timeless looks, available on May 1, 2023.
— Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer
“As I designed our newest Sabika Summer collection I wanted to give customers a way to ‘dress themselves happy,’ and had a bit of the past in mind,” said Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, Sabika Jewelry CEO & Head Designer. “On trend are pops of vibrant colors, beading and the mix of natural shapes that we most recently saw in the nineties — inspired by the sixties — are back on trend and were on top of mind as this collection came to fruition.”
The collection features vibrant hues, unique color combinations, organic tones, fresh whites and a mix of natural shapes within each color story. Shapes and colors for all new Sabika collections are informed in trend reports by Sabika founder Karin Mayr who reviews runway fashion trends and develops mood boards that reflect the latest clothing styles and hues.
“Our Summer 2023 color stories welcome the season with the biggest summer trends while incorporating the timeless appeal that each of our Sabika pieces hold,” said Karin Mayr, Sabika Jewelry founder and experienced trend forecaster.
To bring the collection to life, Sabika Jewelry always utilizes local women to model their jewelry for their catalogs and website. This collection features women who come from a multitude of fields including an attorney, nonprofit founder, cultural historian and registered nurse. Mayr-Gracik explained that this shows how the jewelry works for a diversity of looks, ages and lifestyles.
“Our jewelry is all about celebrating your individuality, personal expression and personal style,” said Mayr-Gracik. “This collection mixes elements in daring new ways, introduces a new medium of pressed metal pieces, and plays with unique variations of colors. The world needs color right now. We need joy. We need fun.”
The Sabika Summer 2023 Collection will launch on May 1, 2023 and will be available for a 3-month period before the next seasonal collection releases. Sabika launches full collections for each season Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter, and two ALMI by Sabika Collections each year.
You can view the Sabika Summer 2023 Collection HERE. To learn more about the design philosophy and details of the Summer 2023 Collection Story from Sabika CEO and Head Designer Alexandra Mayr-Gracik Linked HERE.
About Sabika Jewelry
Sabika Jewelry (Sabika) was founded in 2001 by Karin Mayr at the age of 50 with the sole purpose of caring for her family. Determined to build a company to connect women from all communities, her compassion and love have become a cornerstone of Sabika, elevating its product, services and each connection made by the Sabika Family. A women-founded and led, artisan-made brand and Social Selling Platform, it has become a multimillion-dollar family-owned jewelry company.
Founded and headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Sabika uses rare and unique components sourced from leading vendors across Europe. Female artisans throughout Austria and Germany then craft each piece using sustainable and eco-conscious finishing methods. Sabika’s customers and independent consultants span across the United States. Giving back to the community and creating opportunity is part of Sabika’s mission. Since its inception and together with Sabika Consultants, the company has raised over $4.27 million for local and national charities. Visit sabika-jewelry.com to learn more.
