Bambee Partners with School Photographers of America
Unique Partnership providing value to small businesses all across America
We're excited for the incredible value Bambee will bring to our members.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- School Photographers of America is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Bambee. Bambee is one of the leading HR companies in the US that provides small businesses the ability to simplify human resource management by automating HR tasks and providing a dedicated HR Manager to navigate employee and business compliance complexities. Bambee's features go beyond essential HR management and payroll processing. Bambee helps businesses comply with HR regulations while maintaining business health and proactively mitigating employee issues.
— David Crandall
Executive Director David Crandall says, "We are looking forward to offering SPOA members a discounted rate on Bambee services because HR is an area that many photography and yearbook companies need support and guidance in. As the trade association, we try to provide what we can, but its partnerships like this that bring massive value to our membership. This partnership will offer dedicated, personalized, and expert services to our members that they couldn't find at a rate anywhere else. We're so excited for the incredible value Bambee will bring to our members."
With the help of a dedicated HR Manager, Bambee will ease HR burdens and help simplify many areas of HR, from employee experience to creating company policies. SPOA member companies can sign up for 50% off the signup fees.
Bambee will join SPOA at its annual conference in Greenville, NC, July 10th-14th to meet business owners and host a four-day training focused on HR topics relating directly to the photography industry. School Photographers and yearbook companies can register for the conference on the SPOA website.
About Bambee
Bambee is a human resources (HR) platform that provides small and medium-sized businesses with access to dedicated HR managers who can help with a wide range of HR-related tasks. With Bambee, businesses can get help with everything from onboarding and employee management to compliance and termination. The platform is designed to be easy to use, and businesses can communicate with their HR manager through an online dashboard or mobile app. Bambee's HR managers are all certified professionals with experience in areas such as HR law, compliance, and employee relations.
Bambee also offers a variety of tools and resources to help businesses manage their HR needs more effectively. These include customizable employee handbooks, HR checklists, and compliance guides.
Bambee is a comprehensive HR solution for small and medium-sized businesses that need help managing their HR tasks. With Bambee, businesses can save time and reduce their HR-related workload while ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
About SPOA
SPOA or School Photographers of America is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. School Photography is an essential service to schools across the globe as student images are used as a key component in so many safety initiatives within schools and campuses. In addition, school administrative software and other related software systems in schools count on these images and data for their overall use and performance. The mission of SPOA is to educate, advocate, promote, protect and preserve the great traditions of school photography and yearbooks.
Bambee Media Contact
Setareh Motamedi
Bambee, Senior Director
setareh.motamedi@bambee.com
School Photographers of America Contact (SPOA)
David Crandall
SPOA, Executive Director
davidc@schoolphotographersofamerica.com
David Crandall
School Photographers of America
+1 615-924-4780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn