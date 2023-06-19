SPOA announces finalists for 2023 National School Photographic Competition
Top school photography finalists announced by industry trade association
There are some seriously talented photographers in our industry that have a heart for kids and a passion for photography.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- School Photographers of America (SPOA) announced the finalists for the 2023 National School Photography Competition. The grand champions for each category will be announced July 13th in Greenville, S.C., at the International Conference on School Photography and Yearbooks at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom Downtown. The contest spotlights the best in school photography, from traditional classroom portraits and graduation photos to dynamic school sports photography and creative senior portraits.
“I am so excited about this year’s competition,” says David Crandall, executive director, SPOA. “After the judges were done and the software brought up the finalists’ images, I was so impressed. There are some seriously talented photographers in our industry that have a heart for kids and a passion for photography. The competition has promoted some healthy competition while increasing the level of photographic quality across the country!”
School Photographers of America will be honoring the finalists in each category - as well as celebrating the grand champion with a prized trophy — at a formal dinner and awards show at the conference. Photographers from all over the United States entered this competition.
The finalists are:
Montel Anderson Wagner Portrait Group Single
Meghan Blaney Visual Image Photography Multiple
Magaly Bocangel Edge Imaging Multiple
Karl Boettcher Visual Image Photography Single
Bryan Bowman Dorian Studio Single
Theresa Brickman Inter-State Studio Multiple
Brittney Carbone SchoolPictures.com Multiple
Ryan Carll Upstate Images Multiple
Corallynn Chesser Leonard's Photography Single
Tomisina Collopy Strawbridge Studios Single
Buford Curry Photo Texas Photography Single
Karlee Daugherty Photo Texas Photography Single
Melissa Davis Focused School Photography Multiple
Chris DeCamillo Upstate Images Multiple
Tyler Desjardins Upstate Images Single
Allyson Eames Leonard's Photography Multiple
Joshua Flye Strawbridge Studios Single
Chance Foster Photo Texas Photography Single
Candice Funk Larson Brothers Photography Single
Allison Giles Leonard's Photography Multiple
Yohskarla Gutierrez The Missing Sock Photography Single
Alissa Harmon Leonard's Photography Multiple
Anne Hull Focused School Photography Multiple
Korin Janes Inter-State Studio Single
Christina Kallis SchoolPictures.com Single
Katherine Keeney Upstate Images Single
Ron Ladao Visual Image Photography Single
Christina Lindenman Visual Image Photography Single
Jake Mark Dorian Studio Single
Madison Meyer Upstate Images Single
Tanya Molander Strawbridge Studios Single
Peter Muhly Leonard's Photography Multiple
Aceson Murray Cady Studios Single
Mayra Pantoja Focused School Photography Single
Amanda Ponte Made the Grade Photography Single
Ryan Ponte Made the Grade Photography Single
Dev Rolston Upstate Images Single
Enrico Romano Photo Texas Photography Multiple
Darcie Saefkow SchoolPictures.com Multiple
Tanya Saenz Photo Texas Photography Single
Timothy Smith Upstate Images Single
Stephaine Staley HR Imaging Single
Alexis Stewart Edge Imaging Single
Dana Stiefel SchoolPictures.com Multiple
Jake Tenner Upstate Images Single
Tom Thomasino HR Imaging Single
Will Thorne SchoolPictures.com Single
Madeline Thornton Strawbridge Studios Single
Jennifer Turrell Upstate Images Single
Jack Upton Strawbridge Studios Single
Martin Veloz III Larson Brothers Photography Single
Emily Walsh Geskus Photography Single
Chrish Whitson SchoolPictures.com Multiple
Zack Zeinz Visual Image Photography Single
Clara Zonis Upstate Images Single
The competition uses online photography software specific to scoring and running photographic competitions. There were two rounds of judging that included specific scoring on things such as impact, expression, lighting, and composition. Judges spent many hours preparing months in advance by discussing categories, and facilitating benchmark sample scoring before spending almost two weeks judging the entries. The finalists should be very proud of their achievements and the honor it brings not just to their company but the students and schools they represented.
The following 24 categories represent top programs that are desired by schools, families and students today and are a great representation of the work school photography companies provide to the schools, students and communities they serve.
Preschool - Fall Portrait
Preschool - Graduation
Underclass - Fall Portrait - Traditional
Underclass - Fall Portrait - Creative
Underclass - Spring Portrait
Classroom Groups - Traditional
Classroom Groups - Creative
School Staff Groups
School Sports - Individual
School Sports - Team - Traditional
School Sports - Team - Creative
League Sports - Individual
League Sports - Team
Large Group Panoramic
Cap & Gown
Prom/Dance
Seniors - Formal Portrait
Seniors - Casual
Seniors - Lifestyle/Environmental
Seniors - Creative/Open
Seniors - Portfolio
School Buildings
Photographer - Creative/Open
Photographer - Portfolio
About School Photographers of America:
School Photographers of America (SPOA) is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. SPOA’s mission is to advocate, educate, promote, protect, and preserve the rich traditions of school photography and yearbooks.
To learn more visit www.schoolphotographersofamerica.com
