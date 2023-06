SPOA announces finalists for 2023 National School Photographic Competition

Fall Underclass Pictures for 2023 Celebrating Sports Team and Individual Pictures - 2023 Celebrating the PK-11 grade journey through Senior Photography 2023

There are some seriously talented photographers in our industry that have a heart for kids and a passion for photography.” — David Crandall

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- School Photographers of America (SPOA) announced the finalists for the 2023 National School Photography Competition. The grand champions for each category will be announced July 13th in Greenville , S.C., at the International Conference on School Photography and Yearbooks at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom Downtown. The contest spotlights the best in school photography, from traditional classroom portraits and graduation photos to dynamic school sports photography and creative senior portraits.“I am so excited about this year’s competition,” says David Crandall , executive director, SPOA. “After the judges were done and the software brought up the finalists’ images, I was so impressed. There are some seriously talented photographers in our industry that have a heart for kids and a passion for photography. The competition has promoted some healthy competition while increasing the level of photographic quality across the country!”School Photographers of America will be honoring the finalists in each category - as well as celebrating the grand champion with a prized trophy — at a formal dinner and awards show at the conference. Photographers from all over the United States entered this competition.The finalists are:First Last Company Categories PlacedMontel Anderson Wagner Portrait Group SingleMeghan Blaney Visual Image Photography MultipleMagaly Bocangel Edge Imaging MultipleKarl Boettcher Visual Image Photography SingleBryan Bowman Dorian Studio SingleTheresa Brickman Inter-State Studio MultipleBrittney Carbone SchoolPictures.com MultipleRyan Carll Upstate Images MultipleCorallynn Chesser Leonard's Photography SingleTomisina Collopy Strawbridge Studios SingleBuford Curry Photo Texas Photography SingleKarlee Daugherty Photo Texas Photography SingleMelissa Davis Focused School Photography MultipleChris DeCamillo Upstate Images MultipleTyler Desjardins Upstate Images SingleAllyson Eames Leonard's Photography MultipleJoshua Flye Strawbridge Studios SingleChance Foster Photo Texas Photography SingleCandice Funk Larson Brothers Photography SingleAllison Giles Leonard's Photography MultipleYohskarla Gutierrez The Missing Sock Photography SingleAlissa Harmon Leonard's Photography MultipleAnne Hull Focused School Photography MultipleKorin Janes Inter-State Studio SingleChristina Kallis SchoolPictures.com SingleKatherine Keeney Upstate Images SingleRon Ladao Visual Image Photography SingleChristina Lindenman Visual Image Photography SingleJake Mark Dorian Studio SingleMadison Meyer Upstate Images SingleTanya Molander Strawbridge Studios SinglePeter Muhly Leonard's Photography MultipleAceson Murray Cady Studios SingleMayra Pantoja Focused School Photography SingleAmanda Ponte Made the Grade Photography SingleRyan Ponte Made the Grade Photography SingleDev Rolston Upstate Images SingleEnrico Romano Photo Texas Photography MultipleDarcie Saefkow SchoolPictures.com MultipleTanya Saenz Photo Texas Photography SingleTimothy Smith Upstate Images SingleStephaine Staley HR Imaging SingleAlexis Stewart Edge Imaging SingleDana Stiefel SchoolPictures.com MultipleJake Tenner Upstate Images SingleTom Thomasino HR Imaging SingleWill Thorne SchoolPictures.com SingleMadeline Thornton Strawbridge Studios SingleJennifer Turrell Upstate Images SingleJack Upton Strawbridge Studios SingleMartin Veloz III Larson Brothers Photography SingleEmily Walsh Geskus Photography SingleChrish Whitson SchoolPictures.com MultipleZack Zeinz Visual Image Photography SingleClara Zonis Upstate Images SingleThe competition uses online photography software specific to scoring and running photographic competitions. There were two rounds of judging that included specific scoring on things such as impact, expression, lighting, and composition. Judges spent many hours preparing months in advance by discussing categories, and facilitating benchmark sample scoring before spending almost two weeks judging the entries. The following 24 categories represent top programs that are desired by schools, families and students today and are a great representation of the work school photography companies provide to the schools, students and communities they serve.Preschool - Fall PortraitPreschool - GraduationUnderclass - Fall Portrait - TraditionalUnderclass - Fall Portrait - CreativeUnderclass - Spring PortraitClassroom Groups - TraditionalClassroom Groups - CreativeSchool Staff GroupsSchool Sports - IndividualSchool Sports - Team - TraditionalSchool Sports - Team - CreativeLeague Sports - IndividualLeague Sports - TeamLarge Group PanoramicCap & GownProm/DanceSeniors - Formal PortraitSeniors - CasualSeniors - Lifestyle/EnvironmentalSeniors - Creative/OpenSeniors - PortfolioSchool BuildingsPhotographer - Creative/OpenPhotographer - Portfolio School Photographers of America (SPOA) is the national trade association for school photography and yearbooks. SPOA's mission is to advocate, educate, promote, protect, and preserve the rich traditions of school photography and yearbooks.