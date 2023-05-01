WSIC Delivers Physical and Cyber Security for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center Promotes Information-Sharing within Law Enforcement to Keep Wisconsinites Safe

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today held a briefing to educate the public on the critical public safety work conducted by special agents and analysts at one of Wisconsin’s two fusion centers, the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC). Operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), WSIC serves as the primary focal point for threat information sharing among federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement, emergency management, fire service, public health, corrections, military, and private sector partners for the state.

“By ensuring that information about potential threats to public safety is shared across agencies, the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center helps law enforcement agencies keep their communities safe,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the members of the team at WSIC for the outstanding work they do to protect Wisconsinites.”

State and regional fusion centers enable local, state, and tribal governments to gather, process, analyze and share information and intelligence relating to all crimes and all hazards. Fusion centers communicate, cooperate, and coordinate with each other and with the federal government. These centers:

Contribute information to ongoing federal and national-level terrorist risk assessments and complete statewide, regional or site-specific and topical risk assessments.

Disseminate federally generated alerts, warning and notifications regarding time-sensitive threats, situational awareness reports, and analytical products.

Gather, process, analyze and disseminate locally generated information such as Suspicious Activity Reports.

Produce or interpret intelligence products relevant to stakeholders

Protect civil liberties and privacy interests of American citizens throughout the intelligence process.

About the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center

In the aftermath of September 11, 2001, improving information sharing between law enforcement agencies on the local, state, and federal levels became a priority. A national network of fusion centers grew, including the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

In order to deter, prevent and mitigate criminal or terrorist threats while protecting the privacy and civil liberties of U.S. citizens, WSIC accomplishes the following mission-essential tasks:

Provides major case support to law enforcement

Gathers, receives, analyzes and disseminates intelligence at the national, state and local levels

Performs critical services for government and private sector partners

The Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults

The AMBER Alert Program

The Silver Alert Program

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network

Provides Training and Outreach

Threat Liaison Officer and Fusion Liaison Officer Programs

Continuing education for government and private sector partners

WSIC works in partnership with the Southeastern Wisconsin Threat Analysis Center (STAC). The STAC is a fusion center that serves the eight counties of Milwaukee, Racine, Washington, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Kenosha, Walworth and Jefferson. The WSIC covers all other portions of the state.

About the Division of Criminal Investigation

DCI is responsible for investigating crimes that are statewide in nature or importance. DCI special agents and analysts work closely with local, county, tribal, state and federal officials to investigate and prosecute crimes involving homicide, arson, financial crimes, illegal gaming, multi-jurisdictional crimes, drug trafficking, computer crimes, homeland security, public integrity and government corruption as well as crimes against children. The division also performs special investigations requested by the Governor or the Legislature and provides extensive training to local, state and federal officers on current issues in law enforcement.

DCI has a long history of protecting the public and ensuring justice is done. While the incredible work of DCI agents often goes unsung, a few recent cases where DCI was the lead agency, or a significant contributor, include:

The sentencing of John Sarver for the 1984 murder of Eleanor Roberts.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit recovery of approximately 12 pounds of fentanyl pills.

The conviction of a Beloit man for human trafficking, among other offenses.

Charges filed against two men for first degree intentional homicide in Dodgeville, WI.

Federal charges filed against 26 individuals for trafficking heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Puerto Rico to Milwaukee.

Many officer involved critical incidents across the state to help agencies comply with Wis. Stat. 175.47, which requires an outside agency to investigate officer involved deaths.

To assist in investigating crime, Wisconsin DOJ requests adding 19 special agent and criminal analyst positions in the next biennial budget, to bolster the services DCI provides. These agents will focus on many of DCI’s investigative priorities, including homicide, narcotics, internet crimes against children, drug and human trafficking, arson, unresolved cases, white collar crime, elder financial abuse and more. Wisconsin DOJ’s full request can be found here.