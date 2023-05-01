Wilmington (DE) Chapter of the Links, Inc. Celebrates 75 years of service to the Greater Wilmington Community
This Weekend the Chapter Brings back the Popular Derby Event and Hosts the Diamond Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Community Leaders
The Wilmington (DE) Chapter of the Links is proud of its long history of service. This weekend we will recognize friends and partners as well as raise money to provide scholarships to students.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmington (DE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Presents a 75th Anniversary weekend of events to celebrate 75 Years of Community Service
— Joan F. Coker, MD, Chapter President
The Chapter brings the Derby back to Wilmington after COVID hiatus
The Wilmington (DE) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is celebrating 75 years of service to the Greater Wilmington community. This celebration includes annually documenting over 3,000 hours of service along with awarding at least $1.2 million in scholarships since 1988.
Over two days, more than 500 guests and supporters will celebrate its 75th Anniversary during its sold-out signature event, Juleps and Jazz Derby Affair, and a historic Diamond Anniversary brunch recognizing leaders across the community. The signature fundraiser is Saturday, May 6, 2023, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Grove at Delaware Park, 777 Delaware Park Blvd., Wilmington, Delaware. The brunch will be held at the White Clay Creek Country Club, Delaware Park.
Twelve civic-minded women chartered the Wilmington (DE) Chapter on April 10, 1948. Today, the chapter boasts a membership of 60 women under the dynamic leadership of physician, community leader and philanthropist, Dr. Joan Coker. This diverse group of talented women continue the legacy of service envisioned by Founders Sarah Strickland Scott and Margaret Roselle Hawkins by providing transformational programming in the organization’s five facets: Services to Youth, The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services. The members continue to forge new partnerships to meet the needs of the Wilmington community like the Teen Warehouse – providing stem education programming and facilitating critical community conversations with leaders (i.e., Delaware Attorney General, leading scientists and physicians).
The chapter will culminate its 75th Anniversary weekend celebration with the Diamond Anniversary Brunch. The brunch will include a visit from the national president of the Links, Incorporated along with other national and regional leaders. In addition, community leaders will be honored with the Diamond Award. Awardees include Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, Girls, Inc. of Delaware, Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107, and Jamar Rahming of the Wilmington Public Library.
“The Wilmington (DE) Chapter is proud of its long history of building partnerships and alliances with organizations to meet the needs of the community. The Juleps and Jazz Derby Event gives us an opportunity to recognize the myriad of friends and partners who have generously supported our programs and raise money to provide scholarships to students,” says Dr. Coker, Chapter President. “We are excited about celebrating our 75th Anniversary and look forward to 75 more years of service.”
Built upon a legacy of friendship and providing service that changes lives, members are a part of a global organization that regularly contributes more than one million documented service hours around that nation.
For more information, please visit our website at www.wilmingtondelinksinc.org.
About The Links, Inc.
The Links, Incorporated is a premier international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946. The membership consists of nearly 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.
Kristen Williams
Wilmington (DE) Chapter of the Links, Inc
+1 302-438-3577
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram