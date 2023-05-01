Validentry Launches Free Identity Verification Platform for Crypto, Web3, and DeFi
UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Validentry, a leading provider of real-time biometric identity verification solutions, has announced the launch of a blockchain-based identity platform that will be available for free to companies in the crypto, web3, and DeFi sectors. The platform will offer businesses a comprehensive solution for verifying the identity of their customers with cutting-edge technology, advanced features, and no-code integrations that provide an easy-to-use and streamlined user experience.
In today's digital age, where the risks of fraud and identity theft are prevalent, businesses need to ensure that their customers are who they claim to be. Validentry's platform offers on-demand and real-time validation, cognitive video, IP address and location tracking, AML/PEP Sanctions, and multi-factor authentication, providing businesses with the necessary tools to verify customer identities while reducing fraud and streamlining operations.
With Validentry's platform, businesses can integrate the latest biometric authentication technology to ensure secure and accurate identity verification in seconds. The platform's cognitive video technology can monitor suspicious activity in real-time, reducing the risk of fraud. The IP address and location tracking feature provides businesses with valuable insights into their customers' locations, enabling them to better understand their customers and tailor their services accordingly.
Validentry's no-code integrations make it easy for businesses to integrate the platform into their existing workflows and systems, saving time and money. With enterprise-grade security frameworks, businesses can be assured that their customer data is secure and their operations are compliant with industry regulations.
"We believe that identity verification should be accessible to everyone, and that's why we're excited to offer our blockchain-based identity platform for free to companies in the crypto, web3, and DeFi sectors," said Jonah Burglin, CEO of ValidEntry. "Our platform provides businesses with the necessary tools to verify customer identities while reducing fraud and streamlining operations, helping them to create a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem."
Validentry's platform is highly customizable to meet the unique needs of any business and can be deployed with custom branding to ensure a seamless user experience. The platform's powerful KYC biometrics technology enables businesses to verify their customers' identities easily and securely while reducing fraud and streamlining operations.
If you're a business in the crypto, web3, or DeFi sectors, take advantage of this opportunity to integrate Validentry's free platform into your operations and improve your customer experience. For more information, visit Validentry's website or contact their team today.
Chris Utesch
ValidEntry
+1 912-581-0334
email us here