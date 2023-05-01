InventHelp Inventor Develops Overhead Weather Protection for Delivery Trucks (PDK-339)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an improved way for a truck driver to load or unload the truck in the rain or sun," said an inventor, from Jefferson Hills, Pa., "so I invented the BAY BLIND. My design could make the loading/unloading process smoother and more comfortable in various weather conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides overhead weather protection while loading or unloading a truck. In doing so, it can be used during rainy conditions or in bright sunlight. As a result, it prevents boxes from getting soaked and deteriorating in the rain and it increases worker comfort. It could prevent injuries related to heat or icy conditions. While also possibly saving costs on replacement costs and weather delayed deliveries. The invention features a practical and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and other businesses that distribute products using trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp