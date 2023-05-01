Washington Research Foundation Opens Application for 2024 Postdoctoral Fellowships

Up to 12 fellows will be selected for three-year fellowships to conduct transformative research in natural sciences and engineering fields

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Research Foundation (WRF) is currently accepting applications for postdoctoral fellowships beginning in 2024. The award provides three years of support to enable up to 12 outstanding postdoctoral researchers to carry out innovative projects with the potential for real-world impact at leading research institutions in the state of Washington.

Applications and letters of recommendation are due by June 26, 2023. Applications will be screened by a selection committee comprising academic and industry experts with research experience across a variety of scientific disciplines. Invited candidates will be interviewed in September via Zoom, with awardees to begin their fellowships in 2024.

"We are excited to support the development of the next generation of scientific leaders through our postdoctoral fellowship program," said Meher Antia, Ph.D., director of grant programs at WRF. "Our program provides critical support for early career postdocs who want to work on projects that are driven by their own unique skills and interests to establish themselves as independent scientists who will thrive in their chosen careers."

Fellowships include three years of salary, benefits and expense support at an eligible research institution in Washington state. Throughout the fellowship, researchers have the opportunity to participate in professional development and networking events with others in the innovation community. Additionally, they will present their work at an annual symposium.

"The WRF fellowship has been a truly unique experience for me, as it has provided me with the opportunity to join a vibrant community of driven individuals that regularly meet in person," said Maria Purice, Ph.D., who is researching the impact of glial cell aging on cognitive function at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. "Through this fellowship, I have been able to expand my network and forge valuable connections in academia and other local industries."

WRF will hold public information sessions via Zoom on May 8 at 2 p.m. PDT and June 2 at 10 a.m. PDT to provide additional information and answer questions from prospective applicants. Questions can be submitted in advance to postdoc@wrfseattle.org.

For more information, including application instructions and eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.wrfseattle.org/grants/wrf-postdoctoral-fellowships/.

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $140 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.

For additional information, please visit https://www.wrfseattle.org/.

