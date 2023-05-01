Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cooling Accessory for the Head (PND-5104)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cooling accessory to keep the head cool and dry," said an inventor, from Clementon, N.J., "so I invented the IMOJAA COOLING CUP ( I C C ). My design may allow the wearer to comfortably engage in various strenuous or outdoor activities for longer lengths of time."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the head, scalp and hair cool. In doing so, it helps reduce perspiration. It also increases comfort and it reduces the risk of heat-related injuries. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who work outside, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, menopausal women, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PND-5104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

