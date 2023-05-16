Technical University of Denmark Purchase Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED to Establish Electron Crystallography Facility

Prof. Kasper Pederson (left) and Dr. Mariusz Kubus from DTU pictured with the Rigaku Synergy-ED electron diffractometer at Rigaku's office in Germany.

Rigaku announce the sale of another XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer to DTU allowing researchers to elucidate the structure of nanocrystals.

Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential solutions, we eagerly anticipate the installation of our XtaLAB Synergy-ED.”
— Professor and Facility Director Kasper S. Pedersen
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku is proud to announce the sale of another XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer. The system will go to the Technical University of Denmark, where the Department of Chemistry is establishing the DTU – Electron Crystallography Facility.

As the first electron diffractometer to market, and the most comprehensive, with a proven software package, CrysAlisPro, the XtaLAB Synergy-ED enables researchers to elucidate the structure of nanocrystals at sub-Angstrom resolution. Crystals in this size range are difficult - if not impossible - to characterize using more conventional X-ray diffraction, either in a home lab or even at a synchrotron. The release of the XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer (developed in collaboration with JEOL) extends Rigaku’s reputation as the leading provider of crystallography solutions.

The new DTU - Electron Crystallography Facility is due for inauguration in August and will cater to both academic and commercial partners. While the XtaLAB Synergy-ED will be the centerpiece of the facility, it will be supported by sample preparation capabilities in newly designed laboratories. The facility welcomes and provides opportunities and collaborations across the university and for external parties in areas including - but not restricted to - drug discovery, catalysis and energy materials.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential solutions, we eagerly anticipate the installation of our XtaLAB Synergy-ED,” said Professor and Facility Director Kasper S. Pedersen, DTU Chemistry. “This new capability will greatly enhance our ability to conduct pioneering research across many fields such as chemistry, materials science, and biology, where structural information at the atomic and molecular level is key.”

Dr. Mark Benson, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing for Single Crystal for Rigaku, commented, “The crystallography community has embraced the XtaLAB Synergy-ED ever since we launched the product. We have had consistently strong levels of interest, and this has translated into sales that have exceeded our expectations, justifying our investment into electron diffraction. As a result, the XtaLAB Synergy-ED has become the instrument of choice for institutions looking to expand their crystallography capabilities.”

For more information about the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-ED electron diffractometer, please visit www.rigaku.com/products/crystallography/synergy-ed.

About

Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis. With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.

