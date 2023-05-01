Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll Name Director of Federal Affairs  

Washington D.C. — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll have announced that Will Rasky will serve as Director of Federal Affairs. Rasky will be based in Washington, D.C. and serve as point person to the Biden-Harris Administration as well as Congress, working closely with the Massachusetts delegation to help advance the state’s interests.

“We know that having strong relationships with our federal partners is essential to our state’s success,” said Governor Healey. “Will Rasky brings a wide range of experience in politics, policy, and public affairs and will help build on our relationships in Washington, D.C. We are excited to welcome Will to our team with a focus on bringing people together and delivering results.”



“Our administration relies on effective working relationships with the federal executive branch, members of Congress, and other states to help advance our policies and priorities,” said Lt. Governor Driscoll. “We are delighted to bring on Will’s expertise and connections in Washington to expand our opportunities and outreach on the federal level.”



“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to serve as Governor Healey’s representative in Washington, D.C., working to strengthen the Commonwealth’s partnerships with the federal government and nationally on behalf of the people of Massachusetts,” said Rasky. “We’re in the midst of a historic opportunity to engage with the Biden-Harris Administration, with Congress via our incomparable delegation, as well as with other states, and the Healey-Driscoll Administration has an incredible team already in place to capitalize on this moment. We can be positioned for success together and I’m excited to get to work.”



As an Advisor for Governmental Affairs in the office of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rasky served as the deputy intergovernmental affairs liaison to all state and local governments nationally for the Secretary and the Department’s programs and initiatives, managing relationships that have been critical as the Biden Administration secured and is now carrying out the largest infrastructure investment in modern history. A major focus of Rasky’s work was helping states and localities access funding opportunities and other resources provided by the Department.



As Federal Affairs Director for the Healey-Driscoll Administration, Rasky will develop strategies for engaging on federal government matters that are relevant to Massachusetts, namely actions being taken by the Biden White House and cabinet agencies as well as legislation being considered by Congress. Rasky will additionally keep officials in Washington closely apprised of state actions, particularly the Massachusetts congressional delegation, he will coordinate and arrange all visits to Washington, D.C. by Massachusetts government officials up to and including Governor Healey, and he will also collaborate with other states on issues and policies that impact Massachusetts.



Rasky starts work today as Governor Healey will be attending the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C., the top event in the country dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment. Governor Healey will be speaking at the Workforce Development Panel: Economic Prosperity and Job Creation on May 2 and will also meet with several foreign dignitaries.

###