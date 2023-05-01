CAREFREE YACHT CHARTERS ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO TEAM MEMBERS
Adding the two highly sought-after industry professionals will solidify CYC’s standing as a premium yacht charter company.FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carefree Yacht Charters (CYC), an industry leader in chartered yacht experiences, was pleased to announce the addition of two integral team members. Jim and Amanda Grant bring 15 years of crewed charter experience, and together ran three highly successful catamarans in the BVI, USVI, and Caribbean. This fusion of experience will propel Carefree Yacht Charters into the future, helping them amplify their current systems and fine-tune the customer-centered experiences they pride themselves on providing.
Founded in 2006 by Lynne Campbell, CYC is a boutique yacht charter company providing unforgettable vacations from its Fort Lauderdale home base. Alongside her husband, Joe Campbell, Lynne leans into her 25 years of experience with yacht charters to match clients with the ideal yacht and crew. With her first-hand knowledge, Lynne can speak to the type of experience clients will have, from the various islands and beaches to the variety of snorkeling spots and diving locations.
When Jim and Amanda Grant informed her that their 15-year crew tenure would end in late spring 2023, Lynne felt the timing was serendipitous. “It was what I’ll refer to as a ‘lightbulb’ moment. I had just spent the past ten years working closely with Jim and Amanda on numerous charters, including what is likely to remain an unmatched number of multi-repeat charters with our clients,” said Lynne. While handing over such significant responsibilities to a new team member never sat right with her, Lynne knew that Jim and Amanda would be a perfect fit for CYC.
With a high-end retail background, Lynne focuses on customer service and providing each client with an excellent experience – whether shopping for a designer suit or planning a client’s trip of a lifetime. CYC continues to build its experience-centered legacy by adding Jim and Amanda to their dynamic team.
With the addition of two highly sought-after industry professionals, CYC will solidify its standing as a premium yacht charter company focused on exceptional client experience.
About Joe and Lynne Campbell
Joe and Lynne set anchor in Ft. Lauderdale in 1992. Having left their ambitious jobs in California, they sold everything to make their dreams a reality. Searching for their first sailing yacht, they set their sights on creating a more carefree lifestyle.
Eventually, the couple discovered chartering, set sail for the Virgin Islands, and spent 12 years as yacht owners and crew. With 300 week-long charters under their belt, they made the leap to become yacht charter brokers and founded Carefree Yacht Charters.
Reflecting on their nearly 30 years in the yacht charter industry, Lynne stressed how close-knit the community is, explaining, “We help each other out in times of need. We also celebrate each other's successes, making it a wonderful and unique industry to be a part of.”
About Jim and Amanda Grant
Jim and Amanda have 15 years of experience in crewed charters, serving as captain and chef, respectively, on 250 week-long charters. Their unique abilities gained them quite a following, filling their charter calendar year after year. It also resulted in numerous repeat and referral charters from CYC clients and their friends wanting to charter with one of the most sought-after crews in the industry.
Jim explained, "Some crews excel in serving up luxury and beyond, but our secret was in creating fun vacation moments,” adding that "laughter always sold for us.” Jim & Amanda's final charter client, who first sailed with them ten years ago, summed it up by saying, "We will miss Jim and Amanda immensely. They are family."
About Carefree Yacht Charters
Carefree Yacht Charters is a yacht charter company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, distinguished by service, quality charters, and client experience. Clients of CYC benefit from a high-tech, stress-free process, knowing that their charter timeline, essential documents, specific charter details, and charter funds are handled securely and efficiently in the background. Visit www.carefreecharters.com for more information.
