Dickey's Barbecue Pit Honors Best Motherly Advice with Contest

Dallas, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is calling on barbecue fans across the country to share their Best Motherly Advice for a chance to win some FREE barbecue!

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14th and in order to show appreciation for superhero moms across the country, Dickey's will be holding their "Best Motherly Advice" Social Media Contest from May 1st – May 14th. Barbecue fans can enter this contest by sharing words of wisdom received from a special mother in their life HERE on dickeys.com by the end of day on May 14th for a chance to win a $150 Dickey's Gift Card.

Bonus entries will be given for social media posts of mom with a Big Yellow Cup on either Instagram or Facebook using the hashtags #BBQMOM and #Dickeys. The winner of the contest will be notified on social media and via email on Monday, May 15th.

"At Dickey's, we view barbecue as a comfort food," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "And who better to share a meal with than the special women who bring comfort into our homes every day. Let your moms relax on Mother's Day and let Dickeys do the cooking."

And don't forget that Kids East Free EVERY Sunday at Dickey's Barbecue Pit with a $10 minimum purchase.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

