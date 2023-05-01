Submit Release
Timberline Knolls Launches New Evening Outpatient Program for Women

Chicago, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading treatment center for women and adolescent girls who are struggling with eating disorders, trauma, substance use disorders, and other co-occurring presentations, has opened an evening IOP in Orland Park, Ill., for adult women age 18 and older who are struggling with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, panic attacks, borderline personality disorder, trauma, self-harm, and social anxiety.

"We are excited to be offering a treatment option for women who want to work on their mental health but still have commitments to work, school, or family," said Maria Meintanis, M.Ed., M.S., LCPC, director of outpatient services for Timberline Knolls.

The Timberline Knolls evening IOP is also an option for women who need more support and structure than traditional outpatient therapy offers or are stepping down from residential or partial hospitalization (PHP) treatment and need to go back to work or school.

The evening IOP opens May 1, 2023, and will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Treatment modalities include process groups, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) skills, acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), mood and trauma education, and expressive therapies.

If you know of someone who may benefit from this new program, please call Timberline Knolls at 877-257-9611.

About Timberline Knolls

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP), with supportive housing, are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com

