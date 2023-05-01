EasyPost Recognized as 2023 FedEx Compatible Solution of the Year

EasyPost, a multi-carrier shipping API software, was recently selected as the FedEx 2023 Compatible Solution of the Year. Each year, FedEx evaluates and ranks all compatible solutions based on a variety of metrics. Program engagement, software adoption, year-over-year growth, and overall FedEx feature support are a few of the many areas taken into consideration.

"We're honored to have been selected for such a prestigious award," said Jarrett Streebin, CEO and founder of EasyPost. "We love working with FedEx and are continually looking for ways to optimize shipping through FedEx for our customers."

The 2023 Compatible Solution of the Year honor comes just a year after being selected as a 2022 Compatible Envision Award winner, spotlighting EasyPost as the highest-performing new solution provider in the FedEx Compatible Tier Program. The 2022 award also signified achieving FedEx Compatible Program Diamond Tier Status.

"We look forward to many more years of collaboration with FedEx," said Streebin.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

