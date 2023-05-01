Gappify Announces Oversubscribed Series B Financing Round

New funding to accelerate growth and development of new accounting automation products

OAKLAND, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gappify, Inc. ("Gappify"), a leading provider of next-generation accounting automation solutions for corporate accounting teams, announced today that it has raised $10 million in Series B financing. The round was led by FINTOP Capital, with participation from Rally Ventures, Stage 2 Capital, SaaS Ventures, and Pasudeco & Co. As part of the transaction, FINTOP's Jared Winegrad, General Partner, will join Gappify's Board of Directors.

"Accountants are frustrated with the lack of automation offerings available to help them perform their core duties effectively," said Jotham Ty, CEO and Founder of Gappify. "Our business is strongly positioned to fill more of these voids and better serve the community we care very deeply about."

"The accounting industry is undergoing tectonic shifts, and Gappify is mapping the way," added FINTOP Capital's Jared Winegrad. "We're excited to lead this round and support Gappify's innovative vision to transform and evolve the profession."

The new investment comes in the midst of significant growth for Gappify and brings the company's total funding to more than $22 million.

About Gappify

Gappify, founded by CPAs and accountants, is a leading cloud-based provider of solutions designed to automate mission-critical accounting and financial reporting activities. Gappify's flagship ‒Accrual Cloud– platform is leveraged by top midmarket and enterprise accounting teams today to orchestrate, execute and analyze month-end accrual processes. For more information, visit http://www.gappify.com.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on Financial Technology (FinTech) companies with offices in Nashville, Tenn.; St. Louis, Mo. and New Jersey. Run by financial leaders and operators who have built successful startups themselves, the firm understands the ups and downs of the startup world. They bring strong networks, experience and capital to entrepreneurs building B2B SaaS and service-enabled software companies in the FinTech space. To learn more, visit http://www.fintopcapital.com or follow @fintopcap on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Pull Quote

