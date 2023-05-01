8 Tennessee State Parks Restaurants Offer Mother's Day Meals
Eight Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Mother’s Day dining on Sunday, May 14, presenting a meal with a view and a great park to enjoy afterward.
Parks restaurants hosting Mother’s Day diners are:
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Montgomery Bell State Park
Fall Creek Falls State Park
David Crockett State Park
Paris Landing State Park
Natchez Trace State Park
Henry Horton State Park
Pickwick Landing State Park
Details of times and menus are different for each park, and each are listed here:
CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
931-484-7186
MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)
Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.
Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert
Lodge Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave., Burns
615-797-1611
FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN
423-881-5241
DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Breakfast and lunch
Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
No reservations not required
Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage
Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
No reservations required
Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN
931-762-9541
PARIS LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Paris Landing
Brunch
10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
Reservations not accepted
400 Lodge Rd
Buchanan, TN 38222
731-924-4300
NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
Lunch buffet
$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken
567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
Lexington, TN
731-968-8176
HENRY HORTON STATE PARK
Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon
$19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9
Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins
$10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
No reservations required
Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts
4209 Nashville Hwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37064
931-364-8205
PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
No reservations
Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN
731-689-3135