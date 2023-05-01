Bookllo Publishing Unveils 30-Day Book Launch Plan for Indie Authors to successfully self-publish and market their books

The 30-day book launch plan is designed to help authors launch their books successfully and gain exposure in a highly competitive market.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Book marketing agency Bookllo Publishing is proud to announce its new 30-day book launch plan for indie authors. The plan is designed to help authors launch their books successfully and gain exposure in a highly competitive market. The agency's team of experienced marketers provides authors with customized marketing solutions that fit their unique needs and help them achieve their publishing goals in a timely manner.

The 30-day book launch plan includes a range of services, such as book cover design, editing, formatting, and book marketing. The agency's marketing experts work closely with authors to develop a tailored marketing strategy that includes online and offline marketing, such as book reviews, book tours, author interviews, social media promotion, and email campaigns.

The agency's team also provides ongoing support and coaching to help authors build their brand, connect with readers, and achieve long-term success. With the 30-day book launch plan, indie authors can self-publish their book and receive expert marketing support to ensure that their book gets maximum attention.

"At Bookllo Publishing, we understand the challenges that indie authors face when promoting their self-published book. We believe marketing is an ongoing process, but the first month of book launch marketing is crucial to become a bestseller. Our 30-day book launch plan provides authors with the support they need to successfully launch their bestseller." said Araix Rand (founder of Bookllo Publishing).

Bookllo Publishing is a leading book marketing agency that specializes in providing customized marketing solutions for self-published authors. With years of experience in the publishing industry, the agency has helped hundreds of indie authors achieve success by building their brand, promoting their books, and connecting with readers. For more information about Bookllo Publishing and its 30-day book launch plan, please visit bookllo.com