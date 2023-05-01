Biotech Announces Wayne Gill Esq. is Joining its Board of Directors
Wayne Gill is a business litigation attorney with over 28 years’ experience, he represents and advises some of the biggest companies in the world.
Wayne Gill added "I share the same principles and desires of the ACTS board, its scientific and medical professionals, and the recovery community as a whole.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOTECH ANNOUNCES WAYNE GILL ESQ. IS JOINING ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc. an International Rx
Solution Company targeting drug and alcohol addiction cures and treatments, announced WAYNE GILL ESQ. HAS JOINED IT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Wayne Gill is a business litigation attorney with over 28 years’ experience, representing and advising some of the largest companies in the world as well as selective small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Among Wayne’s clients have been corporate titans such as Office Depot, AT&T, and American Express. He is also nonprofit counsel to The Florida Mental Health Counselors Association, and he’s the co-founder of the Oasis Compassion Agency, a 501(c)(3) charity that focuses on restoring dignity to disadvantaged families throughout central Palm Beach County, Florida. He’s the author of several books including, “This Business of Supplier Diversity,” “The Runner,” and “How To Know God’s Vision For Your Life.” Wayne has received many legal, business, and community service awards, including Northwood University’s Award For Outstanding Commitment To The Betterment Of Mankind.
“We are honored and privileged to have Wayne Gill’s expertise, experience and wisdom on the ACTS board”, said Jack Levine, ACTS CEO. “For decades his advice and guidance have been invaluable to so many companies and people, and we feel honored that Wayne is now bringing great insight, strategic direction, experience, and excitement to ACTS, to help further our work towards alleviating the scourge of drug and alcohol addiction.”
Wayne Gill added "I share the same principles and desires of the ACTS board, its scientific and medical professionals, and the recovery community as a whole; we are all personally motivated to do everything we can to find a cure for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction".
About Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc: ACTS is a biotech firm advancing first in class therapeutics to treat and cure the disease of drug and alcohol addiction. ACTS’ Scientists and Physicians are working towards an FDA approved Rx cure for chemical addiction.
Videolink: https://www.addictioncuretherapeuticsciences.com/act-videosVisit: https://www.addictioncuretherapeuticsciences.com/
Forward-Looking Statements: The statements made by ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature. Forward-looking statements describe ACT Sciences’ future plans, projections, strategies and expectations based on assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. ACT SCIENCES is not liable for any actions, decisions or damages as a result of information in this release.
