Eficens Systems Appoints David Blaszkowsky to Advisory Board
Strengthening Commitment to Value-Driven Business Transformation Technology SolutionsSUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eficens Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of David Blaszkowsky to our Advisory Board. Mr. Blaszkowsky's vast experience in private and public sectors brings insights that align with our commitment to delivering value-driven business transformation technology solutions.
“David’s multi-decade experience as a financial services and technology executive, regulator, consultant, and thought leader in applying emerging and transformative technologies to complex strategic business problems across public and private sectors will help us become one of the most trusted technology services brands globally and accelerate our growth business,” said Sanjeev Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Eficens.
Mr. Blaszkowsky said, “I feel deeply privileged and honored that the CEO of Eficens Systems, Sanjeev Kumar, has invited me to be part of Eficens’ journey to enable its client companies around the world to transform their businesses through technology. Given how Eficens has specialized in delivering transformational change to its clients across multiple industries and geographies, I’m especially excited to contribute ideas and insights that will build on recent investments and partnerships in Cloud technology, cybersecurity, and data analytics.”
Mr. Blaszkowsky, who will serve as a Senior Advisor to Sanjeev effective immediately, founded the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Interactive Data, where he started and ran the XBRL-based digitalization of corporate and fund filings and co-created the Legal Entity Identifier. He also served on the stand-up team for the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Financial Research. He has served in strategy and product leadership roles at McGraw-Hill and Standard & Poor’s and was the head of data governance and policy at the global bank State Street Corporation. Mr. Blaszkowsky has consulted at McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Accenture. Most recently, he was co-founder and head of strategy and marketing at privacy-enhanced technology start-up Helios Data.
Mr. Blaszkowsky received his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and his BA in Economics from the University of Chicago.
About Eficens Systems
Eficens is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include cognitive computing, advanced data engineering, composable and distributed business services, Cloud and Edge computing, and Cyber Security and Zero Trust.
Prathyusha Venigandla
Eficens Systems
+1 678-892-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn