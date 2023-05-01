Technology Media and Marketing Expert Larry Dignan Joins Constellation Research as Editor in Chief of Constellation Insights

Advising on Enterprise News, Analysis, and Event Coverage

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research announced the appointment of Larry Dignan as Editor in Chief of Constellation Insights to bring Constellation's research, analysis, and network into enterprise technology conversations daily.

Under Dignan's leadership and development, Constellation Insights will cover the buy side and sell side of enterprise tech with news, analysis, profiles, interviews, and event coverage of vendors as well as Constellation Research's community and conferences. Constellation Insights will curate and surface contextually relevant research and community CXOs, harness the brainpower of our analysts on multiple formats such as Constellation TV and help vendors and their thought leaders tell their stories.

Dignan was most recently Celonis Media's Editor-in-Chief where he sat at the intersection of media and marketing. He is the former Editor in Chief of ZDNet and has covered the technology industry and transformation trends for more than two decades, publishing articles in CNET, Knowledge@Wharton, WallStreetWeek.com, Interactive Week, The New York Times, and Financial Planning magazine.

"It is an honor to be working alongside some of the industry's big names at Constellation," said Dignan. "I built media relationships with many of the analysts during my time at Celonis and I am excited to move in-house and expand Constellation's industry presence further."

"There is a huge opportunity and need in the enterprise technology space for the synthesis of relevant insights, trends, and customer success stories," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "Larry's expertise in technology media, along with his understanding of both buy-side and sell-side needs will play a big role in effectively utilizing the wealth of information from Constellation's analyst team."

Dignan is also an Adjunct Professor at Temple University and on the Advisory Board for The Fox Business School's Institute of Business and Information Technology. He's a graduate of University of Delaware and Columbia University.

- -

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Media Contact

Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 4142543525, elle@constellationr.com

Twitter

SOURCE Constellation Research