Corporate Commercial Real Estate Counselors (CCREC) Launch Corporate Philanthropy Alliance Program (CPAP)
CPAP an ideal solution to channel institutional-owned real estate through a nonprofit organization, it provides a customized solutions.
"We are in business to help your business" Our unique service designed to transform challenges into everlasting opportunities that impact the community and corporate social responsibility at large”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Commercial Real Estate Counselors (CCREC) is excited to announce the launch of its Corporate Philanthropy Alliance Program (CPAP), which marks a significant recalibration of the possibilities of collaboration between institutional-owned real estate and nonprofit organizations. This program transforms challenges into endless opportunities, with CCREC acting as the instrumental catalytic piece that synchronizes various spaced-away components into a common goal.
— Moustafa Elsayed
The Corporate Philanthropy Alliance Program (CPAP) by CCREC is an ideal solution to channel institutional-owned real estate through a nonprofit organization. It provides a customized solution that includes Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in addition to many other benefits. Our experts strategize to transform institutional-owned properties' challenges into optimal returns on investment. Whether the challenge came from a hefty tax bill resulting from a major capital gain, or a mismanaged, surplus, vacant, or even occupied property, CCREC puts these challenges to great use. CCREC strategizes the IRS IRC170 into maximum benefits to ensure the highest return on investment, creating CSR with an everlasting impact.
CCREC provides corporate investors, developers, REITs, and bank-owned properties nationwide with unparalleled value-added services. CCREC Consulting Advisory and commercial real estate brokerage services help maximize the optimization of real estate returns on investment. CCREC acts as the mastermind that orchestrates the ROI optimization and creates a sophisticated roadmap of financial engineering processes that strategize the optimal return on investment in a mix of outcomes. These outcomes include financial benefits, tax benefits, philanthropy, social responsibility, legacy, brand recognition, customer loyalty, talent attraction and retention, and a combined expertise in multiple areas form real estate, development appraisal, tax, financial planning, philanthropy, social responsibility, communities drive, political and network.
About CCREC:
With a mission "We are in business to help your business," CCREC is the only call when it comes to the financial engineering of strategic and tactical optimization of a commercial real estate investment owned by institutional investors, banks, developers, public corporations, REITs, insurance companies, public institutions, and non-real estate companies nationwide.
CCREC Consulting Advisory & Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services help maximize the optimization of real estate return on investment. CCREC provide unmatched value-added by strategizing a tailored solution to each challenge, transforming the challenge into utmost profitability.
The fact that each property is unique leads to each challenge being unique, and to transform challenges into optimal ROI, a "one-fit-all" solution is naïve, unrealistic, and misses the greater value of the opportunities. CCREC acts as the mastermind that orchestrates the ROI optimization process and creates a sophisticated roadmap of financial engineering that strategizes the optimal return on investment in a mix of financial benefits, tax benefits, philanthropy, social responsibility, legacy, brand recognition, customer loyalty, talent attraction and retention that require combined expertise in multiple areas form real estate, development appraisal, tax, financial planning, philanthropy, social responsibility, communities drive, political and network.
CCREC’s President and Chief Strategy Officer Moustafa Elsayed CCIM, CSM, remarks, "We are on a mission to help your vision, we are thrilled to offer a unique service designed to transform challenges into everlasting opportunities that impact the community and corporate social responsibility at large. As there is no property that doesn't offer its landlord challenges, even the most profitable real estate imposes the challenge of the tax burden. We transfer this challenge to a wide range of benefits that include tax benefits. We look forward to integrating our solutions and bringing spaced-away components into collaboration, resulting in unmatched success that drives all wins for the property owner, nonprofits, and society."
CPAP translates collaboration into sustained impact on the community, property owner, and nonprofit.
For more information Contact us at Pro@corpcrec.com
Moustafa Elsayed
Corporate Commercial Real Estate Counselors CCREC
Pro@corpcrec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube