Trout Stocking to Resume at Goshen Dam This Spring

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department today announced that trout stocking will resume this spring at Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as Goshen Dam, in Goshen, following the completion of safety enhancements made to the dam over the last two years.

“Goshen Dam has always been a popular place for anglers,” said state fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “It’s in a beautiful setting in the Green Mountain National Forest, and the fishing platform and access facilities Green Mountain Power and the National Forest provide and maintain make it a great fishing destination.”

“The yearling and trophy-sized brook trout we stock there attract anglers from all over the area. We’re really happy to be able to once again provide this fishing opportunity.”

The reservoir will be re-stocked in early May with 1,350 yearling brook trout averaging nine inches and 450 two-year old “Trophy Brook Trout” averaging thirteen inches in length, according to Good.

For the past two years, the 58-acre waterbody was almost completely drained of water to allow for important dam safety improvements. Work was completed this past winter and the reservoir has now refilled to its normal minimum summer levels, allowing for trout stocking to resume.

Good says the Goshen Dam Road is still closed to the public due to soft road conditions, but public access will return to normal this spring once conditions allow.

For helpful information on finding other fishing locations near you, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s access area and family fishing pages at:

https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/boating-in-vermont/fishing-access-areas

https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-opportunities