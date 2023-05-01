Palmetto Moon Set to Open its Doors at Governor's Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee on May 20th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarksville, Tennessee is about to get a taste of southern lifestyle on May 20th, 2023 when Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, celebrates its grand opening at the Governors Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, T.N. in Unit 330, across from Journeys. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kid’s apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.
To celebrate the new store, Palmetto Moon has planned an eventful weekend to greet the members of the Clarksville community and beyond. On Saturday, May 20th, guests can expect to be welcomed with a full lineup of festivities that includes:
A free 20 oz YETI Tumbler (with a qualifying $40 purchase*) for the first 200 shoppers
Hourly grand prizes from 10am-2pm from popular brands like YETI and Swig
Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes
Live music and a DJ
Sweet treats from Cookies by KC
On Saturday and Sunday, two lucky visitors who join the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program between May 20th-21st will have the chance to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 off)! Guests who visit Sunday will also have the opportunity to receive a free 20 oz YETI Tumbler (while supplies last) with their purchase of $40 or more.
Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand’s official Facebook event page, at https://fb.me/e/2QfpbDMEr.
"We are thrilled to open our newest store in Clarksville and can’t wait to welcome the local community and loyal fans who have been cheering on our arrival," says Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon EVP, Chief Brand Officer. “Palmetto Moon is known for its relentless focus on customer service and locally inspired shopping experience for all ages that celebrates the Southern lifestyle,” Dube continues, “Unlike mass merchants, the retailer hand-picks its showcase of top brands alongside emerging makers and gifts tailored to the community.”
Customers will discover popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Bogg Bag, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, Vineyard Vines and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as up-and-coming brands, Palmetto Moon’s exclusive products, and custom University of Tennessee collegiate gear and apparel.
With an open floor plan spanning over 7,900 square feet, customers can easily shop dedicated departments – Women’s, Men’s, Children’s, Home and Gift, Footwear, drinkware, coolers, and Collegiate as well as feature displays for trending brands and emerging products. The store design is bright and airy and features stylized fitting rooms reminiscent of a cozy Southern front porch.
“It’s an honor to build on twenty years of incredible momentum with the opening of our Clarksville location as our eighth store in Tennessee!” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer John Thomas. “We have come a long way from our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston and we’re committed to preserving Palmetto Moon’s elevated shopping experience for all generations. We are so grateful to be here.”
After having recently celebrated expanding into Kentucky as its seventh state, Palmetto Moon is ecstatic to continue to grow and share its passion for Southern lifestyle. With the addition of the new Clarksville location, Palmetto Moon now has 42 stores in the Southeast.
Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.
Palmetto Moon currently operates 42 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Shop online at www.palmettomoononline.com.
