Keynote Speakers Announced for XPONENTIAL 2023 “Blueprint for Autonomy” Programming

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), today announced the final keynotes agenda for XPONENTIAL 2023, which will be held from May 8-11 in Denver, Colorado. This year’s remarks are centered around building the “Blueprint for Autonomy” and will explore core themes in the design, operationalization, integration and safeguarding of uncrewed and robotic technologies.

The XPONENTIAL 2023 keynotes agenda follows:

Tuesday, May 9

AUVSI Community Address — Brian Wynne, President & CEO, AUVSI

Cybersecurity, Geopolitics, and Information Warfare in the Modern Age — Alex Stamos, Former Chief of Security at Facebook & Professor at Stanford

Cybersecurity and Uncrewed Systems —Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer, AUVSI, and Tobias Whitney, Vice President of Strategy and Policy, Fortress Information Security

Wednesday, May 10

Partnerships and Global Market Potential — Dr. Stephan Keller, Mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany

A Path Towards Advanced Aviation — Acting Administrator Billy Nolen, Federal Aviation Administration

Neuroscience and Innovation — Amy Posey, Founder + CEO, Super MEGA Boss

Thursday, May 11

Economic and Political Influences — Andrew Busch, Economic Futurist and the 1st Chief Market Intelligence Officer for the US Government

The Real Integration Struggle — Michael Brasseur, Founder & Former Commodore, Task Force 59, US Navy retired

AUVSI will also announce its new Board of Directors and winners of its Member and Chapter of the Year awards from the keynotes stage on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 respectively.

The largest trade show of its kind, XPONENTIAL attracts 7,500+ attendees each year who attend 200+ educational sessions as part of the full conference. In addition to keynote programming, the convention will feature more than 165 hours of educational programming, 21 workshops, 78 standalone presentations and 46 panel discussions. The XPO Hall provides premiere access to more than 500 companies all showcasing the latest breakthroughs in drones, robotics and other uncrewed systems.

Co-located educational events include: AUVSI Defense, focused on autonomous technology and uncrewed systems for the U.S. Department of Defense; AUVSI’s Trusted Operator Program Level 1 Remote Pilot Certification workshop; the DRONERESPONDERS Forum for public safety and emergency services professionals; and the Law-Tech Connect Workshop for continuing legal education.

