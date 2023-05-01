Attention McDonald's Shareholders: Covered Call Options Trading Losses (NYSE: MCD)? Contact KlaymanToskes
Did Your Brokerage Firm’s Failed Stock Options Strategy Cost You Significant Mcdonald’s (MCD) Losses?
Mcdonald's (NYSE:MCD)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss attorneys KlaymanToskes encourages Mcdonald’s shareholders with large positions, who suffered investment losses at the hands of their brokerage/investment advisory firm to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes issues notice to McDonald’s shareholders, including current and former executives, franchisees, suppliers and others, who held large positions in Mcdonalds (NYSE: MCD), and suffered investment losses due to an unsuitable recommendation to employ a covered call writing strategy by their brokerage firm or broker/advisor.
For decades, KlaymanToskes has advocated for investors holding company stock, only to see it called away by risky covered call writing strategies used by their brokers/financial advisors. The firm has made many significant recoveries on the behalf of holders of concentrated stock positions, and has recently launched an investigation on behalf of McDonald’s investors.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, “McDonald’s shareholders who involuntarily lost their stock, triggering a significant tax liability from low cost basis positions and/or who paid a large amount of money to buy back their MCD stock from an unsuitable covered call options strategy, may be entitled to a financial recovery.”
McDonald’s shareholders who sustained significant losses as a result of unsuitable trading by their brokerage firm/financial advisor are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at (888) 997-9956 or by email at lklayman@klaymantoskes.com for a free consultation. We do not collect attorneys fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
