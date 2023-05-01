NorthPoint Development Begins Construction on Rooftop Solar Array at Headquarters
Expected to offset roughly 35% of the recently renovated office building’s electricity consumptionKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development launches its second solar project in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area as they continue to deploy the company’s sustainability and energy vision across its nationwide portfolio – ensuring top-tier assets in energy, technology, and sustainability, including carbon reduction, energy resilience, renewable energy, and sustainable development practices.
Physical work on the rooftop array has begun and will consist of 528 panels, with a system size of 230 kW. On average, the solar array is expected to generate 35% of the building’s energy consumption over its 30-year life. Once operational, the solar rooftop array is expected to reduce NorthPoint’s carbon footprint by 300,000 tons per year and 8,000,000 tons over the life of the project.
In addition to the rooftop solar array, NorthPoint Development is expanding its EV charging capabilities and beginning advanced metering and data analytics for its energy consumption.
“As we continue to help our tenants achieve their clean energy targets, we are doing the same for ourselves. We want to lead by example and show our commitment to our plan, which starts at home or, in our case, our headquarters. We have been anxiously waiting for the building renovation to conclude and the installation of our new roof so we could begin having clean energy power the building,” said Charles Blaschke, VP of Energy & Sustainability at NorthPoint Development. “This will serve as an example and showcase to our tenants, investors, and team members to learn about the technologies and processes of deploying clean energy assets, and it will help our project teams across the county deliver similar projects on their buildings.”
NorthPoint aims to share its commitment to this solar program with future co-tenants. They have two fully furnished, vacant floors available for lease, and this is a great way to share their space with others with similar sustainability goals.
The solar system design and installation are being completed by Lifetime Solar, a Kansas City-based solar company, and Pinnacle Energy Services as the commissioning agent.
This rooftop solar array is in addition to the two-phase renovation NorthPoint Development completed from August 2021 to November 2022, revitalizing nearly 150,000 square feet of the 260,457 square-foot building.
