Maryland Department of Natural Resources Certifies New Clean Marina in Anne Arundel County

May 1, 2023

Marina Overhaul Helps Local Water Quality and Chesapeake Bay

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has certified Parish Creek Landing Marina of Shady Side, Anne Arundel County, as the newest Clean Marina in the state. The department awards this designation to marinas that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. There are now 145 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 30% of the marinas in the state.

Parish Creek Landing is a full-service marina located at the mouth of the West River and offers fuel (gas and diesel), a boatel for indoor dry boat storage, indoors and outdoors, and over 100 wet slips, and plenty of land storage. Owner Andy Smith took over Parish Creek Landing marina last spring and made Clean Marina certification an immediate goal.

Working to modernize the older facility, the owners have invested in stormwater controls, new bathrooms, new boatel racks, new travel lift and fork lifts, a new fuel system, and a new pumpout station purchased with a grant from the Department of Natural Resources.

“We are excited to see this property transform into a Clean Marina in a year,” said Clean Marina Program Manager Donna Morrow. “Boaters will definitely appreciate the improvements which have the added bonus of helping improve local water quality essential for good boating and fishing.”

Some practices the marina has implemented include recycling boat shrink-wrap, assembling a fuel spill response kit, labeling all fuel tanks and eliminating some that were not in use. The owners are also working to beautify the marina with new landscaping.

“It’s been very rewarding seeing our investments improve the marina, and knowing it will all benefit the river and the Chesapeake Bay,” Smith said. “The Clean Marina Program is an important part of our strategy of implementing best practices to operate our marina and making long-term improvements to take the marina to the next level. We are very proud of the entire team who worked toward the Clean Marina certification.”

Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification. The Clean Marina tools, including the Guidebook and Award Checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to donna.morrow@maryland.gov