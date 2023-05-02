Ideal Credit Union Partners with interface.ai, Adds AI Enhancements to Digital Chat for 24x7 Personalized Member Service
Ideal Credit Union continues to see significant volume engagement from members over digital chat, & we’re really impressed with interface.ai’s capabilities to integrate with our live chat provider”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Credit Union is pleased to announce a new partnership with interface.ai integrating the company’s award-winning Intelligent Virtual Assistant, the credit union’s digital chat feature, and call center.
— Alisha Johnson, Chief Growth Officer, Ideal Credit Union
As part of several Ideal Credit Union digital transformation initiatives focused on member experience, integrating AI tools on IdealCU.com and the call center will offer new enhancements to member service.
“Ideal Credit Union is focused on innovations that allow us to enhance service to members and make their interactions with us seamless,” said Alisha Johnson, Chief Growth Officer, Ideal Credit Union. “Ideal continues to see a significant volume engagement from members over digital chat, and we’re really impressed with how we can integrate our live chat provider with interface.ai’s capabilities and offer members 24x7 service on complex topics.”
The increased efficiency from implementing Intelligent Virtual Chat enables Ideal Credit Union’s call center staff to continue to provide live person-to-person extended support to members who need it, creating a robust support ecosystem for members.
“There is a sustained increase in call center traffic, in the order of 30 - 40% on average, across financial institutions,” said Srinivas Njay, Founder and CEO of interface.ai. “We believe implementing Intelligent Virtual Assistants is a strategic way for financial institutions to offer timely support, provide personalized service to members at scale and manage operations efficiently. We are excited to partner with Ideal Credit Union and enable them to utilize new AI tools to serve their members.”
About Ideal Credit Union:
Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution specializing in providing excellent member service, great rates, and convenience to over 52,000 members. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of digital banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage and title services, exclusive Ideal Advantage member benefits, business services, investment services, and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater, and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions.
About interface.ai:
interface.ai provides an out-of-the-box Intelligent Virtual Assistant that acts as a “personal banking teller” to help members 24x7 through every step of their journey from being a prospect to achieving financial wellness. interface.ai’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants currently power several Banks and Credit Unions worldwide. For more information, please visit www.interface.ai.
