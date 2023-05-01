Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Barbara A. Leaf’s Travel to Iraq and Jordan.

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is visiting Iraq and Jordan April 29 – May 5, where she will discuss a range of U.S. priorities in the region, including promoting economic cooperation and discussing security challenges.

The Assistant Secretary began her trip in Jordan, where she met with Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense H.E Dr. Bisher Khasawneh and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates H.E Mr. Ayman Safadi, to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation, economic reform, and ways to expand the strategic U.S.-Jordan partnership.

In Iraq, she will meet with senior government officials and civil society to reaffirm our commitment to a secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq.  In both Baghdad and Erbil, the Assistant Secretary will focus on advancing our 360-degree partnership with the government and people of Iraq.

