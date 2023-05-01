Witness Something Strange, Mysterious Or Odd?
From UFOs, UAPs, Bigfoot and the Paranormal... View the latest "Odd" SightingsDUNNELLON, FL, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, with so many cell phones, capable of high resolution photos/videos, the probability of capturing and sharing otherworldly phenomena is better than it ever was. In fact, the new social network, https://odd.news , is a forum for sharing and exploring such content.
The website aggregates social networks and news outlets for the latest reports on UFOs, UAPs, Bigfoot, including everything and anything that is paranormal. The site, https://odd.news , is a resource for people who are interested in the odd, the unusual and the otherworldly.
The motto, "See It - Film It - Share It" makes the mission clear.
Mysterious unexplained phenomena have been a subject of interest and curiosity for centuries.
From strange occurrences in the sky to inexplicable events on the ground, these phenomena continue to captivate the imagination and spark curiosity in people around the world. At Odd.News, people are encouraged to explore the mysterious and the unexplained. Collectively investigating and discussing possible rational explanations to the encounters.
The social network allows users to share recent sightings of odd, unusual, strange phenomena, (stories, photos, videos, etc.), with the world.
Witness something strange? Share it so others may experience it as well, and maybe even uncover what's behind the mystery.
Also, the site host an archive with a chronological listing of strange/odd sightings from social media posts around the world. Constantly updating with the latest on unexplained sightings from user generated content. It takes an open mind to truly investigate fact from fiction. View the Archive Here.
With mobile phones in hand... the world is watching and ready to share what is "odd."
See It, Film It, Share It
Joey Champion
Odd.News
+1 352-436-0943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
See It - Film It - Share It