Entrepreneurship demands dedication, innovation & risk-taking. Keep pushing forward, embrace new ideas & with hard work, anything is possible”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitagrows, a popular online home improvement retailer with headquarters in Sharjah, is making waves in the e-commerce industry. The company has recently established a technology hub in Muwailih Commercial - Sharjah to better serve its customers online. This expansion has allowed the company to offer a wider range of home improvement products to its clientele, from outdoor appliances to garden supplies.
Vitagrows has expanded its operations to a new office in the Galaxy building, just east of the Décor Supper Market. The new office, located in Muwailih Commercial - Sharjah, is part of a commercial and residential project under development at Building No. 2621. This project is one of the most anticipated developments in the area, and Vitagrows is proud to be a part of it.
The company has partnered with various vendors and manufacturers to ensure that it hosts no inventory in the UAE. This means that the company is able to offer its customers a broader range of products without the hassle of maintaining inventory. With this approach, Vitagrows is quickly becoming the go-to online retailer for home improvement needs.
The team at Muwailih Commercial - Sharjah will focus on platform strategy and supporting the online customer experience. The team will supplement existing IT resources that are embedded in individual brands, which will allow for increased focus on specific brand strategies. Cathy Hart, Vice President of Human Resources, noted that this move would help to increase the company's focus on specific brand strategies.
The relocated team consists of 23 employees, most of whom have worked at the headquarters. This move has also freed up space at the main office, which will allow for further expansion in the future. Muwailih Commercial was of particular interest to the company because of the planned technology sector, which will allow the company to better serve its customers.
Vitagrows spokesperson, Alexis Langdon, wrote in an email to this publication that the company preferred the location based on its proximity to Muwailih Commercial but has no plans to relocate into the new development. Vitagrows’s current facility in London will remain as the company’s headquarters, with more than 200 people at the facility. In 2020, Vitagrows noted its workforce was at a total of 300 employees.
The company continues to hire, and currently has openings in data, IT, finance, and software development in the UAE. It also has an office in Muscat, Oman.
In 2020, Vitagrows recorded $1.2 million in sales, making it the largest online home goods company. The company is making great strides in the e-commerce industry and has no plans of slowing down.
Finally, it's worth noting that two issues involving Muwailih Commercial will be at the Sharjah Architectural Review and Historical Resources Board this week. One of the issues involves the construction of a 2,500-square-foot retail building proposed off Springfield Drive, which will be the first building in the Sharjah District. Vitagrows is excited to be a part of this project and looks forward to contributing to the growth and development of the area.
