South County Psychiatry Welcomes Dr. Mark Zimmerman as Chief of Ambulatory Psychiatry and Behavioral Health

South County Psychiatry (SCP) would like to welcome Dr. Mark Zimmerman to South County Psychiatry as Chief of Ambulatory Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

CRANSTON, R.I., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South County Psychiatry (SCP) would like to welcome Dr. Mark Zimmerman to South County Psychiatry as Chief of Ambulatory Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. Dr. Zimmerman received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, and his medical degree from Chicago Medical School—where he graduated first in his class. He completed his postgraduate training at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, and he held an academic appointment as assistant professor at the same time he was a resident in psychiatry.

Dr. Anthony Gallo, the President of South County Psychiatry, said, "We couldn't be more excited about having Dr. Zimmerman join SCP as director of our psychiatric programs and the Director of the Intensive Outpatient Program that we will be opening in May. He is globally renowned as a thought leader in both psychiatric diagnosis and outcomes. Without hesitation, I can say that with him onboard, we will be able to compete with the best programs nationwide."

Dr. Zimmerman is board certified in psychiatry and is professor of psychiatry and human behavior at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. He was the director of the Rhode Island Hospital Partial Hospital Program for the past nine years, and he was the director of the Rhode Island Hospital Outpatient Practice for over 25 years. Under his leadership, the partial hospital program successfully transitioned from an in-person to a virtual program, and published the first studies demonstrating that partial hospital telehealth treatment was as safe and effective as in-person treatment.

Mr. Jim Florio, Jr., the Chief Operating Officer of South County Psychiatry, said: "It's an honor to be able to collaborate with Dr. Zimmerman as I consider him one of the best psychiatrists in the world. Under his leadership as Chief of Ambulatory Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, we will be creating state-of-the-art programs that will be delivered far and wide."

In addition to his clinical and administrative roles, Dr. Zimmerman has been an active researcher—one of the most widely published researchers in psychiatry, with more than 500 articles and book chapters. For his research, he has won numerous awards and, most recently, was the Personality Disorders section editor for the revision of DSM-5. Through the years, Dr. Zimmerman has been interviewed on NPR and quoted in several publications, including People magazine and U.S. News and World Report.

About South County Psychiatry

South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice. The clinic is staffed by psychiatrists and psychologists who specialize in treating a variety of mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. The clinic offers individual therapy, medication management, and couples counseling. South County Psychiatry has 5 locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

To learn more about South County Psychiatry, visit https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com.

