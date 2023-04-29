Submit Release
Shavkat Mirziyoyev votes in a referendum

UZBEKISTAN, April 29 - On April 30, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, together with family members visited the referendum precinct No 59 in Tashkent’s Mirzo Ulugbek district and voted in the referendum.

A draft Constitutional Law “On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan” has been submitted to a referendum. This process was preceded by a one-and-a-half-year preparatory process. The draft Constitutional Law was published in the media and people’s opinion was studied. More than 220 thousand proposals have been received from the public, of which every fourth is included in the draft Constitutional Law.

Based on these proposals, the number of articles in the renewed Constitution has increased from 128 to 155, the number of norms – from 275 to 434. At the same time, the international experience was taken into account, leading specialists and experts from various fields were involved.

The Constitution is the legal basis for the stable development and future of Uzbekistan, ensuring human interests. Citizens, deeply aware of this, are actively participating in the referendum.

This event is directly observed by 383 international observers from 45 countries and 14 reputable international organizations. In an atmosphere of openness and transparency, the referendum is widely covered by local and foreign media.

Source: UzA

