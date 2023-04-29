Submit Release
State and public figures are active in the referendum

UZBEKISTAN, April 29 - A nationwide referendum continues in Uzbekistan.

From the observations, we can conclude that Uzbekistan citizens are taking a responsible approach to the process of adopting the most important document defining our future – the renewed Constitution. State and public figures are also taking an active part in the voting.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, together with family members, visited the referendum precinct No. 522 in Tashkent’s Yunusabad district and voted in a referendum.

It should be noted that constitutional reform is the dictate of the present and the guarantee of the future. It is noteworthy that in the renewed Constitution, human rights and freedoms are enshrined in new norms. The inclusion of norms guaranteeing the right to decent work, favorable working conditions, fair remuneration, protection from unemployment, and receiving a guaranteed amount of medical care at the expense of the state will further strengthen the economic and social protection of citizens.

Source: UzA

