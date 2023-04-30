UZBEKISTAN, April 30 - The Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Brazil exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Today marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Federal Republic of Brazil. To recognize this landmark date, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries Bakhtiyor Saidov and Mauro Vieira exchanged congratulatory letters.

In particular, Uzbekistan Foreign Minister underscored that Uzbekistan - Brazil relations are based on the principles of mutual respect and support, have been consistently developing in various spheres.

Minister noted the need to give a new impetus to the interstate dialogue, including strengthening political interaction and inter-parliamentary ties, expanding investment partnership. There are opportunities for cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the fields of agriculture, industry, tourism, healthcare, education, science, and innovation.

In turn, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira states that recent years Uzbekistan has strengthened its status as one of Brazil's main partners in Central Asia. Over the past years, Uzbekistan and Brazil have been strengthening friendly ties. In his opinion, today is the moment for further deepening of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries.

In this context, he expressed the readiness of the Brazilian Government to intensify the political dialogue with Uzbekistan in bilateral and multilateral formats, enhance the direct contacts of business circles, trade and economic partnership.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan