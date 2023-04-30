Preliminary results of the referendum announced

UZBEKISTAN, April 30 - A briefing was held at the Press Center of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the participation of the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov. Information was provided about the voting process at the referendum. Preliminary results were announced.

On April 30, at 20:00 Tashkent time, voting ended at the polling stations for the referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On April 30, as of 17:00, the number of voters amounted to 15,802,095 people. This is 81.39 percent of the total number of voters. The voting process ended at referendum polling stations in Vladivostok, Tokyo, Seoul, Gwangju, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

At 17:00 Tashkent time, voting began at the referendum sites in Washington and New York, United States. The voting process continues at the polling stations opened in certain foreign countries. In this regard, the referendum’s final results will be announced on May 1, 2023.

307,895 citizens were registered at the polling stations in foreign countries. Of these, 159,276 voted ahead of schedule.

International observers and media representatives took part in counting votes at the referendum polling stations.

Source: UzA